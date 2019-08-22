Obituary: Edward R. Albus, Sr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Edward R. Albus, Sr., passed on to be with our Lord on Aug. 19, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Ed was born on March 31, 1935, in Fraser, Michigan. He was a jack of all trades and was never afraid to tackle a new problem. Ed proudly served in the Navy. Ed is survived by his wife, Donna Albus, after 61 years of marriage. He has four children, Kathy Reed of Prescott Valley, Tammy Lanzi or Orlando, Florida, Connie Albus of Prescott Valley and Edward Albus Jr. of Chino Valley. He has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please join us to celebrate Ed’s life on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m., at the Albus family home at 4089 N. Cornwall Rd., Prescott Valley. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Ed’s life, please donate to the Yavapai County Humane Society.





