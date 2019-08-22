No Contest! Yavapai College soccer manhandles South Mountain in season-opening blowout win

If the Yavapai College men’s soccer team’s dominating 12-0 win over South Mountain Community College in its 2019 season opener Thursday afternoon at home is any indication, this could be a phenomenal fall for the Roughriders.

Playing in the 90-degree heat at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley, 10 different Yavapai players scored a goal and six others tallied assists to move the Roughriders’ record to 1-0-0 overall. South Mountain’s 0-1-0.

In the past, this match would’ve counted toward the ACCAC standings. However, it’s considered a non-conference affair, as the ACCAC season was trimmed from 20 matches to 10 matches this year. League play doesn’t kick off until Sept. 19 for preseason NJCAA No. 15-ranked Yavapai.

On Thursday, the Roughriders led 3-0 at halftime before busting out its lightning-quick attack in the second half, scoring a whopping nine goals.

“We just started to pick it up – our coach really told us what was wrong and then we listened of course,” Yavapai freshman attacker Adrian Arguello said of the second half. “We got really energized, just by the coaches’ motivation.”

Freshman forward Tucker Fenton added, “The coaches told us that we were just kind of playing down to their level and not really playing our game. So, in the second half we came out and picked up the tempo, finished our chances and moved the ball around.”

Roughriders coach Mike Pantalione said he told his players during intermission that they needed to have “quicker thought and quicker action, and better ball movement.” Pantalione then promptly adjusted his lineup and his system of play.

“It’s still early in the season and the players are trying to get better acquainted with each other’s tendencies and each other’s preferences and strengths,” Pantalione added. “I’m very pleased with the performance of the first match from the standpoint that we were able to get all 24 players on the roster into the game.”

With the victory, Yavapai improved its all-time record against South Mountain to an impressive 61-1-1.

Fenton and freshman midfielder Manuel Quiroz scored two goals apiece to lead the Roughriders.

Arguello added a goal and three assists. Captain Kevyn Low (three assists), Kristian Quiros (goal, assist), Paul Fulop (goal, assist), Jonathan Mayen (goal), Jalen Atkinson (goal), Jesus Medina (goal), Gabriel Claudio (goal), Loic Baures (goal), Ryan Wallace (two assists) and Enrique Zamora (assist) all aided in the effort.

“I like how we attacked through the middle of the field,” Quiroz said. “One thing we need to do better is get the ball wide quicker.”

The Roughriders outshot the Cougars, 28-3, and booted 16 corner kicks to the visitors’ zero. South Mountain traveled without two of its starters on the defensive back line, including Eliel Peraza and Brandon Thomas, and coach Mike Miller said his boys “ran out of steam.”

“Honestly, they switched the field of play really well,” Miller added about Yavapai, which he thinks can make a deep run in the postseason this fall. “And that’s their style – get in the middle third [of the field], switch the field of play and run at you.”

In goal, Yavapai played all three of its keepers, including starting freshman Eligh Williams, sophomore Logan Rabasca and freshman Dylan Woodhead. Each of them played 30 minutes and notched an assist apiece.

“You guys [fans and media] should look forward to an amazing season,” Arguello said confidently. “We’re going to do well and just play our hardest.”

UP NEXT

Yavapai College plays host to non-conference opponent Otero Junior College of Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley. The match was originally scheduled for Ken Lindley Field in Prescott, but its grass field still needs some sod work on the southeast side.

“They’ll be a tough team,” Pantalione said. “They’re loaded with players from the Rocky Mountain area and Texas, and they have a few internationals from the islands in the Caribbean.”

The Roughriders met Otero only one other time in their 31-year history. On Nov. 9, 2013, at Lindley Field, Yavapai blanked Otero, 3-0, to capture the NJCAA West District title and advance to the NJCAA national tournament that year.

That victory marked the iconic program’s 535th all-time win, making Pantalione the all-time winningest coach in NJCAA soccer history.

