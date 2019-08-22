OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Northern Arizona Youth Football league hosting opening jamboree Saturday
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 11 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Youth Football league is scheduled to host its opening weekend jamboree from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Pioneer Park in Prescott. Teams included are the Bagdad Razorbacks, Camp Verde Coyotes, Chino Valley Cougars, Flagstaff Rangers, McMullen Valley Tarantula Hawks, Page Coyotes, Prescott Badgers, PV Hitmen, PV Bears, Wickenburg Wranglers and the Williams Tigers. Each team will play a quarter of football with two other squads. There is no cost to attend this event. For more information, contact Tom Owings, president of the NAYF, at bagdadyouthfootball@yahoo.com.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club tournament set for Aug. 24 at Watson Lake Park in Prescott

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club’s league in Prescott will play host to its non-sanctioned Mile Hi Open tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Watson Lake Park Horseshoe Complex, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road. Closing date to register for the tournament is Friday, Aug. 23. For more information, call Mile Hi Horseshoe Club president Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Three-round 2019 EnduroCross series to kick off Aug. 24 in Prescott Valley

The creator of EnduroCross, Eric Peronnard, and Kicker Arenacross event promoter, Tod Hammock, have joined forces to ensure the future of extreme indoor off-road racing with the new EnduroX Racing Series. Peronnard and Hammock have secured AMA sanctioning for the 2019 series, with plans to expand back to full capacity in 2020 and beyond. The series will kick off with its first event at the Findley Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. General Admission tickets will be $29 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $19 for children (Ages 2-12) while VIP Reserved Seating (all ages) and Loge Seating will be $35 each. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Arena Box Office from Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 928-772-1818 ext. 6060 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to host Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament

The Prescott Mile High Open Tennis Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2 and is hosted by PATA (Prescott Area Tennis Association). Taking place at the Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott, the tournament is open to men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles - open divisions and age 40-75. The cost is $48.88 for the first singles, $48.88 for additional singles, $38.13 for first doubles and $38.13 for additional doubles. You must be a member of USTA to participate in this sanctioned tournament. You can also sign up by going to PATA’s website at Prescotttennis.com. Click on the link for the tournament and it will take you to the registration page. The deadline for registration is Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time.) For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tourney and Barbecue to be held on Oct. 5

The United States Polo Association will be hosting the 15th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Van Dickson Ranch (13125 Van Dickson Rd., Skull Valley). Play will begin at 1 p.m. while dinner will be held at 4 p.m. Dinner will be smoked tri-tip prepared by C. Paul Harris. Guests are encouraged to bring their chairs, hats and drinks but dogs will not be allowed. Proceeds will go to the Skull Valley Polo Club and the Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 7906. The tournament and dinner will be $45 per person and all checks are to be mailed to the Skull Valley Polo Club (P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, Ariz., 86338) by Oct. 1. For more information, contact 928-442-3658 or carolyn@vandicksonranch.com.

—Courier Sports

