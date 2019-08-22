‘Light hand on the land’ recommended for improvements to Lower Goldwater Lake

At just 8.5 acres, Lower Goldwater Lake is a delicate beauty that city officials say will require a light touch in its public debut.

As the city moves toward opening the Senator Highway-area lake up to the public for the first time in decades, discussion is focusing on how best to use the miniature body of water.

“It’s a very delicate, small lake,” Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes told the dozen or so people who turned out for an open-house meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20 on the pending improvements to the lake. “We want to have a light hand on the land.”

Although the lake-management decisions are still to come, that “light hand” could come with a number of policies that would be unique to Prescott-area lakes.

For instance, several of the people who attended the open house pushed for allowing only “catch-and-release” fishing at the lake. Others suggested that watercraft such as boats, kayaks, and canoes should not be allowed on the lake.

A handful of fishermen at the open house voiced support for the catch-and-release requirement, pointing out that the policy would help to foster larger or “trophy” fish in the lake.

The large-mouth bass that would be stocked by Arizona Game and Fish could thrive in the lake if people were required to release the fish back into the lake after catching them, the local fishermen said, noting that the same fish could be caught time and time again.

Baynes said his department had heard from a number of other local residents who had similar thoughts about Lower Goldwater.

A catch-and-release policy would differ from other Prescott-area lakes, where fishermen are allowed to keep a specified number of the fish that they catch.

Baynes said the proposed policy changes would not apply to the larger Upper Goldwater, which would be expected to stay as it is.

Matt Chimel, fisheries program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department told the audience that Upper Goldwater Lake is “one of the more popular lakes in the area.”

Chimel added that Game and Fish is looking forward to the prospect of adding Lower Goldwater to the area fishing choices. “Arizona Game and Fish is always excited about new places to go fishing,” he said.

LAKE IMPROVEMENTS

Tuesday’s meeting was intended as a forum for getting public feedback on the plans to add parking lots, day-use sites, a ramada, restrooms, fishing facilities, and a trail system that would encircle and connect both the Upper and Lower Goldwater lakes.

The start date for construction is still undecided, Baynes said after the meeting. He explained that the engineer’s estimate on the project cost is expected within the next month or so, and that the estimated cost likely will help to determine when the construction gets started.

Because the amount of money that is already budgeted ($800,000) will not cover the entire cost of the improvements, Baynes said the construction might be timed to begin closer to the start of the next fiscal year (July 1, 2020), when additional funds could be added to next year’s budget.

The Recreation Services Department has proposed an additional $420,000 for the Goldwater Lake project in next year’s budget (2020/2021).

LAKE HISTORY

For decades, Lower Goldwater has been closed to the public because of liability issues that arose over an abandoned water-treatment plant that was located at the base of the lake’s dam.

The city once used the two Goldwater Lakes as a part of its water supply, but that use was discontinued in about 1987.

Since then, Lower Goldwater Lake has been fenced off and posted with no-trespassing signs.

In 2017 – in preparation for opening the lake to the public – city workers razed the three buildings at the site and filled in the old treatment plan basins.

In 2018, the city budgeted $70,000 for the design of improvements at the lake, and this year, $800,000 was allocated for the improvements.