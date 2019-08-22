Letter: Why hatred?
Editor:
While I don’t condone it, I can understand it under certain conditions. I grew up at the tail end of WWII and saw a lot of hatred. Many of those in Europe lost not only husbands, wives, children and loved ones, many of them lost their homes, their businesses, property and everything they owned due to the rise of the Nazi Party.
I cannot even imagine the hatred the Jews had for the horrible slaughter of their loved ones, the real concentration camps, the gas chambers and the murder and even burning alive of their fellow Jews. Many Americans were not only captured, murdered and severely tortured by the Japanese. So I understand their hatred. But what I do not understand is the hatred those on the far left have for our president. What has he done to you to deserve the vile comments that many of you have for him? Has he murdered your loved ones, destroyed your homes, your businesses and your livelihood? Has he tortured you, starved you to death? I do not think so. So please tell me why you have so much hatred for him? Many of you profess to be Christians; if so, how can you explain the hatred you have in your heart?
Jim Kilbourne
Prescott
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: