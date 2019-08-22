Letter: Why hatred?

Editor:

While I don’t condone it, I can understand it under certain conditions. I grew up at the tail end of WWII and saw a lot of hatred. Many of those in Europe lost not only husbands, wives, children and loved ones, many of them lost their homes, their businesses, property and everything they owned due to the rise of the Nazi Party.

I cannot even imagine the hatred the Jews had for the horrible slaughter of their loved ones, the real concentration camps, the gas chambers and the murder and even burning alive of their fellow Jews. Many Americans were not only captured, murdered and severely tortured by the Japanese. So I understand their hatred. But what I do not understand is the hatred those on the far left have for our president. What has he done to you to deserve the vile comments that many of you have for him? Has he murdered your loved ones, destroyed your homes, your businesses and your livelihood? Has he tortured you, starved you to death? I do not think so. So please tell me why you have so much hatred for him? Many of you profess to be Christians; if so, how can you explain the hatred you have in your heart?

Jim Kilbourne

Prescott