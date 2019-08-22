Letter: Children need more instruction

Editor:

I appreciate and applaud your coverage of the local school programs that engage the children and promote positive social interaction. However, I never see the academic advancement programs that would produce and encourage a useful education after graduation. At all levels I believe basic mathematics; that is being able to add/subtract/divide should be taught on paper; that is why I donate pencils, etc. Additionally, handwriting in script should be encouraged when important documentation needs to fulfilled. Although electronic calculators were available in the seventies we were not allowed to use them during tests in order to evaluate our ability to perform basic tasks. Arizona, as we all recognize, ranks poorly in our young people’s level of academic ability. Let us provide more instruction and less devices that add and spell and decide rather than think.

Robert Bokelman

Prescott