OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  90.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lead scrubbed from Paris streets as Notre Dame work resumes
See interactive 3D rendering of Notre-Dame cathedral

Workers clean the area in front of Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Paris. Specialists shoring up fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral were returning to the Paris site on Monday for the first time in nearly a month, this time wearing disposable underwear and other protective gear after a delay prompted by fears of lead contamination. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Workers clean the area in front of Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Paris. Specialists shoring up fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral were returning to the Paris site on Monday for the first time in nearly a month, this time wearing disposable underwear and other protective gear after a delay prompted by fears of lead contamination. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 3:24 p.m.

Interactive Graphic

Notre-Dame interactive 3D rendering

Above: Try this AP interactive 3D rendering of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

PARIS — Specialists shoring up fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral returned Monday to the Paris site for the first time in nearly a month, this time wearing disposable underwear and other protective gear after a delay prompted by fears of lead contamination.

Meanwhile, cleanup teams swept, sprayed and vacuumed neighboring streets Monday to scrub away any lead left over from the April blaze that decimated Notre Dame's roof and toppled its spire. Toxic dust spewed into the air as hundreds of tons of lead melted in the fire.

At the cathedral itself, activity resumed Monday under strict new lead-protection measures for the stonemasons, cleanup workers and scientists working on the monument, according to the Culture Ministry. They include throwaway full-body clothing, obligatory showers and a new decontamination zone to ensure that no one tracks pollution outside the site.

photo

Workers prepare to clean the area around Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 in Paris. Specialists shoring up fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral were returning to the Paris site on Monday for the first time in nearly a month, this time wearing disposable underwear and other protective gear after a delay prompted by fears of lead contamination. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The workers are clearing out hazardous debris and studying and consolidating the medieval monument — a crucial first step to prepare the fragile cathedral for a yearslong, multimillion-euro reconstruction effort.

But even this first step is taking longer than expected because of lead worries.

Some environmental activists and residents say French authorities underplayed the lead poisoning risks in the aftermath of the blaze.

Under pressure from labor inspectors, the Paris regional administration ordered the consolidation work halted in July pending new worker-protection measures. Labor inspectors approved the changes and allowed the work to resume starting Monday.

Other lead-prevention operations are also underway in the area around Notre Dame. Experts are carrying out a deep clean of neighborhood schools and are spraying chemical agents and vacuuming surrounding streets to remove any residual lead.

The regional health authority said last month that the main lead risk was inside the cathedral itself and its forecourt, and that no dangerous lead levels had been registered since the fire in the surrounding streets, where tourists and residents circulate.

photo

Catholic clergymen and pilgrims take part in an emotional procession with the statue of the Virgin Mary rescued from the April blaze past the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral to celebrate the Assumption of the Virgin in Paris, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Didier Durand, whose stone-working company Pierrenoel has eight employees working on the cathedral, said he's eager to get back to work.

"Notre Dame hasn't been saved yet," he told broadcaster France-Info. "We haven't stabilized the buttress structure yet ... and we're losing a lot of time."

The cathedral, its adjacent park and its forecourt have been closed to the public since April 15 and are likely to stay that way for years. French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wanted Notre Dame rebuilt within five years but reconstruction experts doubt that's possible.

Oleg Cetinic contributed to this report.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Police official: Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire
Fire-ravaged Notre Dame now stabilized, firefighters leave
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
Bells of French cathedrals ring in tribute to Notre Dame
Update: Fire breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries