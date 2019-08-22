Lauren Foster scores in 1st career match; Eagles blank Master’s College 1-nil

PRESCOTT — Homegrown freshman Lauren Foster scored the first of what she hopes is many goals in her college career to give the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over The Master’s College to open the 2019 season Thursday night.

Originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff, Embry-Riddle (1-0, 0-0 Cal Pac) was forced to delay the start of the match to 7 p.m. due to an unforeseen referee situation.

The Eagles greeted fans strolling in as the sun went down over the distant hills in Prescott to an exciting start after Foster found the back of the net in the second minute, giving the NAIA preseason No. 10-ranked club in the country a 1-0 lead.

“She’s playing so fantastic. She’s still making freshman mistakes here and there, but she didn’t look like a freshman tonight,” Embry-Riddle head coach Todd Poitras said. “Her future is unbelievably bright.”

Sierra Vicente and Megan Currier were each credited with an assist on the goal.

Embry-Riddle took eight shots on goal against The Master’s College (2-1), which couldn’t crack goalkeeper Caitlyn Aaron, who recorded six saves and a shutout in 90 minutes of play between the posts.

UP NEXT

The Eagles are scheduled to continue their two-match home swing Saturday, Aug. 24, as they welcome the Oregon Institute of Technology. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.