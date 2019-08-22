OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 23
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lauren Foster scores in 1st career match; Eagles blank Master’s College 1-nil
College Women's Soccer

Embry-Riddle’s Lauren Foster dribbles around a defender as the Eagles took on The Master’s College on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Prescott. Embry-Riddle won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Foster in the second minute, the first of her college career. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

Embry-Riddle’s Lauren Foster dribbles around a defender as the Eagles took on The Master’s College on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Prescott. Embry-Riddle won 1-0 thanks to a goal by Foster in the second minute, the first of her college career. (ERAU Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 11:12 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Homegrown freshman Lauren Foster scored the first of what she hopes is many goals in her college career to give the Embry-Riddle women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over The Master’s College to open the 2019 season Thursday night.

Originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff, Embry-Riddle (1-0, 0-0 Cal Pac) was forced to delay the start of the match to 7 p.m. due to an unforeseen referee situation.

The Eagles greeted fans strolling in as the sun went down over the distant hills in Prescott to an exciting start after Foster found the back of the net in the second minute, giving the NAIA preseason No. 10-ranked club in the country a 1-0 lead.

“She’s playing so fantastic. She’s still making freshman mistakes here and there, but she didn’t look like a freshman tonight,” Embry-Riddle head coach Todd Poitras said. “Her future is unbelievably bright.”

Sierra Vicente and Megan Currier were each credited with an assist on the goal.

Embry-Riddle took eight shots on goal against The Master’s College (2-1), which couldn’t crack goalkeeper Caitlyn Aaron, who recorded six saves and a shutout in 90 minutes of play between the posts.

UP NEXT

The Eagles are scheduled to continue their two-match home swing Saturday, Aug. 24, as they welcome the Oregon Institute of Technology. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

College Soccer: Eagles claim 2 OT victory off penalty kick
Eagles shut out La Sierra 3-0
No. 11 Eagles rout Simpson 13-0, sit atop Cal Pac standings
College roundup: ERAU men's soccer blanks Arizona Christian at home
No. 8 Eagles notch 8th straight win, drop La Sierra 3-1

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries