Kornukopia Calendar: Aug. 23-Sept. 1

Ongoing

‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Aug. 23-24; 2 p.m., Saturday through Sunday, Aug. 24-25. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 219 N. Cortez St. in the alley. Tickets are $20, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Reports on Sarah and Saleem,” 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25; 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 26 and 28, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25; 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 26 and 28, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Today

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, The Cheektones, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the courthouse plaza prescottconcertseries.com.

5th Annual Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists Show and Sale, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Historic St. Michael Hotel Ballroom, 205 W. Gurley St. on the corner of Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott. Local artists displaying beautiful handmade jewelry in a variety of designs and styles including metal, lapidary, enameling, glass, castings, precious metal and polymer clays, mixed media and beadwork. Additionally, other wearable art will be available. Please join us at this one-of-a-kind event! Meet the artists and shop for unique jewelry & accessories and enter to win one of three door prizes donated by the artists participating in this event. FREE ADMISSION! For more information or to check out the artists go to: https://granitemountainjewelryartists.weebly.com

A Celebration of Jazz from New Orleans to New York, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $35 for opera box seats, $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for students, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Mommy’s & Daddy’s Comedy Dinner & Show, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15 presale, available at www.prescott-night-out.lic.square.site, or $20 at the door.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Herb Garden Designs from Beginner to Pro, 9:30 a.m., Watters Garden Center, summer is the ideal time to add herbs to the garden. More than just culinary, herbs are a staple plant for the mountain landscape. Learn which herbs are best in the kitchen, reseed by themselves, are ignored by javelina, evergreen and more. You will be an herbal pro after this class. Free to gardeners of all ages. FREE

5th Annual Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists Show and Sale, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Historic St. Michael Hotel Ballroom, 205 W. Gurley St. on the corner of Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott. Local artists displaying beautiful handmade jewelry in a variety of designs and styles including metal, lapidary, enameling, glass, castings, precious metal and polymer clays, mixed media and beadwork. Additionally, other wearable art will be available. Please join us at this one-of-a-kind event! Meet the artists and shop for unique jewelry & accessories and enter to win one of three door prizes donated by the artists participating in this event. FREE ADMISSION! For more information or to check out the artists go to: https://granitemountainjewelryartists.weebly.com

Gardening Talks: Cold Hearty Succulents, 10:00 a.m., Enjoy the beauty, intrigue and ease of growing succulents! Join us to learn about the varieties of succulents perfect for the Prescott area winters. We will also explore the different areas of the garden to creatively use succulents. Presented by Yavapai Master Gardener Tricia Michelson from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. Runs through Oct. 26. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

The 24 Hour Plays 2019, 7:30 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $10. www.pca-az.net.

One Stage Family Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!,” 1 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

EnduroX Extreme Off-Road Racing, 7:30 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center. 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $19, available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or at the door.

Free open auditions for The Nutcracker Ballet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., YMCA Dance Studio, 750 Whipple Street, Prescott, at gymnastics/dance building. The Prescott YMCA Dance Studio presents Arizona's Christmas City production of the classical ballet, The Nutcracker, with the Prescott YMCA Youth Ballet. Event website http://www.prescottymca.org.

Christmas in August dinner and silent auction, 4 to 7 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Unit 78, Humboldt Bring a child’s toy to put under the tree to help our neighbors in need. 928-632-5185.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., teaching at 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. Dance to the music of Steam, from Tucson, with calling by Christine Merryman.

Donations: $0 - $9. Students free. All dances taught; no partner needed.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Auditions for LittleBlackDressINK and ArtistPath Staged Readings, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. LittleBlackDressINK, created by Tiffany Antone of Prescott provides opportunities for women playwrights to see their work brought to life in stage readings. Ten short plays from women playwrights across the country will have you rolling on the floor one minute and pulling your heart strings the next. They will be presented October 4,5, and 6th at local venues. Auditions will be Sunday, August 25th 1 to 5 pm at Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite. Auditions will be cold readings from the plays. Age ranges of actors are 12 (girl's part) to various adult stages, male and female.

Arizona Philharmonic: American Sources, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $25, available online at www.azphil.simpletix.com/e/44800.

One Stage Family Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!,” 2 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Measure for Measure” by the Royal Shakespeare Company, 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Let’s Start Writing – A Few Genres, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration required, space is limited. 928-759-3040.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Visitors welcome.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Sweet Requiem,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre. 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

Auditions for LittleBlackDressINK and ArtistPath Staged Readings, 4:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. LittleBlackDressINK, created by Tiffany Antoneof Prescott provides opportunities for women playwrights to see their work brought to life in stage readings. Ten short plays from women playwrights across the country will have you rolling on the floor one minute and pulling your heart strings the next. They will be presented October 4,5 and 6 at local venues. Auditions will be cold readings from the plays. Age ranges of actors are 12 (girl's part) to various adult stages, male and female.

Movies at the Elks – “Steel Magnolias,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents Anthony Mazzella’s “Legends of Guitar,” 7:30 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Aug. 30

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Under the Stars at the Highlands Center, 7 p.m., The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Tickets are $25.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Faire at the Square, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott

Vintage Base Ball Match, 7:00 p.m., Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Two vintage baseball teams from the Valley are combining to play an 1860-rules game against the local Prescott Champions. You will definitely recognize the game as baseball but will certainly enjoy the quirky rules and customs of the era. A bit of history about the original Champions will be shared, and we would enjoy hearing about your baseball memories and escapades as well. There will be opportunities to handle old, authentic baseball memorabilia, view reproduction equipment, answer baseball trivia questions (win baseball cards!!), ask questions about the game or its history, enjoy food from Pounds Food Truck, and have an enjoyable evening of unique baseball under the lights! (OK, that part isn't authentic, but it makes for a cooler atmosphere!!)

Sugar and the Mint, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $20 and available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance. Proceeds benefit the Community Outreach and Scholarship Program.

Grupo Control Y Grupos Invitados, 8 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 on the day of the show and free for ages 15 and younger, available online at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling the box office at 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Day of the Living Blues Harp Two Festival, 1 p.m., Watson Lake. Admission is free, parking is $3.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Faire at the Square, Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.