OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Knowing when to prune is as vital as knowing how

This June 23, 2019, photo taken in a yard near Langley, Wash., shows the results of an improperly timed pruning job. Deciduous trees and shrubs should be pruned in the spring, before they leaf. It would have reduced the height of this shrub and eliminated the new growth that’s without any blooms. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

This June 23, 2019, photo taken in a yard near Langley, Wash., shows the results of an improperly timed pruning job. Deciduous trees and shrubs should be pruned in the spring, before they leaf. It would have reduced the height of this shrub and eliminated the new growth that’s without any blooms. (Dean Fosdick via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 8:19 p.m.

Pruning is one of the most fundamental tasks in gardening, and knowing when to trim is as essential as knowing how.

Pruning woody plants at the wrong time can interrupt bloom cycles and damage stressed plants.

“It’s time to prune whenever your pruners are sharp” is an old adage that applies only when removing diseased, dead or dying branches — the “three D’s” of pruning that can be done at any time.

Otherwise, certain times of the year are better for pruning than others, based on plant life cycles, said Ryan Pankau, an Extension horticulturist with the University of Illinois.

“It’s pretty safe to say that most woody plants are best pruned in winter, during their dormant period,” Pankau said. “At other times of the year, such as leaf out, leaf drop or during flowering, pruning can have a very negative impact on plant health.”

Plants expend a lot of energy during those stages, and pruning can place undue stress on trees and shrubs because it causes so much of that vital energy to be lost, he said.

Spring-flowering plants often bloom on flower buds produced the previous year. Pruning before spring flowering removes many of those buds, reducing the number of blooms that would have emerged. Pruning them shortly after they flower gives them time to regenerate.

“(But) If your plant is already stressed and it has to be pruned, it may be best to sacrifice some of the coming year’s flower buds and prune during winter, since pruning during dormancy has the least impact on plant health,” Pankau said.

Why prune at all? Many reasons. Pruning eliminates the threat of property damage, controls plant growth, improves aesthetics, boosts crop yields, shapes and rejuvenates, reduces disease threats and prevents insect infestations.

Deciduous trees should be pruned in the spring, before they leaf, said Leonard Perry, Extension professor emeritus with the University of Vermont. Summer-flowering shrubs, like hydrangea, should be pruned in early spring before they bud. Fruit trees should be pruned in late winter while they’re still dormant but before the buds begin to swell, Perry said.

Evergreen trees usually don’t require pruning except for shaping. Pruning evergreen shrubs may be required in mid-summer to keep vigorously growing plants at the desired size, he said.

“Wait until after flowering or, if the plant produces berries, after the berries fall,” Perry said in a fact sheet.

Pruning is never the answer for maintaining a plant too large for its space, Pankau said.

“Consider the mature size of the plant before deciding where to plant it,” he said. “By selecting the right plant for the right place in your landscaping, you can avoid a lot of maintenance issues and you will have a much healthier plant in the long run.”

Disinfect pruning equipment with alcohol before using it on another tree or shrub, Perry said. “Disinfecting tools helps reduce the spread of disease,” he said.

As a general rule, wound dressings or pruning paints are unnecessary, said Bob Polomski, an Extension horticulturist with Clemson University. He cited studies showing “that these topical applications impair the natural wound closing process,” Polomski said. “In some cases, these paints trap moisture, which fosters fungal infections.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jasmine is first to bloom; it's almost pruning time
New Year Returns and Partners with Pruning
Ready ... get set ... it's almost time to prune
Column: Cutting away the dead wood: It's pruning season
When is best time to prune plants, trees?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries