At a Glance: Last chance for concert series
Last chance for concert series
Next week marks the final concerts of this year’s Prescott Summer Concert Series.
Up next is music by The CheekTones Friday, Aug. 23, followed by jazz from the Goodwin Street Gang Tuesday, Aug. 29 and more Prescott Sings! Thursday, Aug. 29. All concerts start at 6 p.m.
The Prescott Sings! Finale is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.
The movies keep coming, with more Movies at the Elks as well, featuring “Steel Magnolias,” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.
For more information, visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.
Buy some jewelry
The fifth annual Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists Jewelry Show & sale is this weekend in the St. Michael Hotel Ballroom, 205 W. Gurley St.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, select local artists will display handmade jewelry and accessories in a variety of designs and styles. Admission is free and will allow people to meet the artists, sip wine, shop for unique jewelry and accessories and enter a drawing for a free door prize.
For more information, visit www.granitemountainjewelryartists.weebly.com.
Enjoy a comedy show
Prescott Night Out is presenting Mommy’s & Daddy’s Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in the Crystal Hall of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St.
Featuring Mike B. Dapper, Ashley Rose, Marion Taylor, Tre James, Jim Perry and Chris Mosley, tickets for the 18 and older show are $15 for presale and $20 at the door. Dinner and drinks are available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.prescott-night-out-llc.square.site. Doors open at 6 p.m.
