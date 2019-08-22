Gameday Glance: Prescott at Desert Edge — Week 1
Prep Football
Prescott at Desert Edge – Week 1
Who: Prescott Badgers at Desert Edge Scorpions
When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Goodyear, Arizona
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter at @TheEditorDesk for updates on Friday night’s game.
Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (34-17, 6th season); Desert Edge – Jose Lucero (26-11, 4th season)
Records: Prescott (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon); Desert Edge (0-0, 0-0 West Valley)
Last Week: Prescott – The Badgers finished the 2018 campaign with a 7-4 overall record, making the 4A state playoffs for the first time since 2012, losing 40-29 to Greenway; Desert Edge – The Scorpions won 10 games a season ago but ran into a buzz saw in the 4A state semifinals, losing 61-6 to eventual state champion Saguaro.
Last Meeting: Desert Edge 40, Prescott 17 (Aug. 17, 2018 in Prescott)
The Setting: Prescott will have a lot of questions to answer on both sides of the ball in the early part of the 2019 campaign. Dellin Boyd is making his first start at quarterback as a senior this season. The Badgers have a new offensive coordinator, Joe Kersting, as head coach Cody Collett will surrender the play-calling duties. Collett is also looking to find replacements on defense for safety Colton Amos, linebacker Garrett Fenderson and Hunter Kronberg, his three leading tacklers from 2018 and all of whom graduated.
Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd; Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Desert Edge – So. QB Adryan Lara; Jr. CB Steven Ortiz; So. OL Gavin Groscious.
Weather Forecast: 100 degrees at kickoff, sunny, WSW 9 mph, Sunset at 7:06 p.m.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: