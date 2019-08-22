Gameday Glance: Estrella Foothills at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 1
Prep Football
Estrella Foothills at Bradshaw Mountain – Week 1
Who: Estrella Foothills Wolves at Bradshaw Mountain Bears
When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Prescott Valley
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.
Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (12-9, 3rd season); Estrella Foothills – Derek Wahlstrom (6-5, 2nd season)
Records: Bradshaw Mountain (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon); Estrella Foothills (0-0, 0-0 Southwest)
Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears finished the 2018 campaign with a 8-3 overall record, making the 4A state playoffs and losing to Mingus 21-17 in the first round; Estrella Foothills – The Wolves in 2018 put together a decent 6-5 overall record but went undefeated in Southwest play at 4-0, made the 4A state playoff and were eliminated by eventual champions Saguaro 49-0 in the first round
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 20, Estrella Foothills 13 (Aug. 17, 2018 in Prescott)
The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain will have a much different squad when it takes the field for its 2019 opener. The Bears graduated 11 starters on offense and nine starters on defense, as well as four specialists, in the offseason. Head coach Chuck Moller said he may start as many as six sophomores on offense and at least a half dozen on defense. However, the Bears will rely heavily on junior quarterback Josh Grant (6 feet, 175 pounds), a three-sport athlete who saw time in six games, completing 19 of 46 passes for 204 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. WO Alex Cabral; Sr. LB/S Noah Shaver; Soph. OL/DL Peyton Hines; Soph. RB Elijah Acuna; Sr. OL Eladio Rodriguez; Estrella Foothills – Jr. QB Ty Perry; Sr. WR Jacob Marsh; Jr. MLB Quinlan Popham;
Weather Forecast: 81 degrees at kickoff, sunny, 10 MPH SW, Sunset at 7:11 p.m.
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Fire
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: