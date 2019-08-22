Gameday Glance: Estrella Foothills at Bradshaw Mountain — Week 1

Estrella Foothills at Bradshaw Mountain – Week 1

Who: Estrella Foothills Wolves at Bradshaw Mountain Bears

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Prescott Valley

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (12-9, 3rd season); Estrella Foothills – Derek Wahlstrom (6-5, 2nd season)

Records: Bradshaw Mountain (0-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon); Estrella Foothills (0-0, 0-0 Southwest)

Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears finished the 2018 campaign with a 8-3 overall record, making the 4A state playoffs and losing to Mingus 21-17 in the first round; Estrella Foothills – The Wolves in 2018 put together a decent 6-5 overall record but went undefeated in Southwest play at 4-0, made the 4A state playoff and were eliminated by eventual champions Saguaro 49-0 in the first round

Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 20, Estrella Foothills 13 (Aug. 17, 2018 in Prescott)

The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain will have a much different squad when it takes the field for its 2019 opener. The Bears graduated 11 starters on offense and nine starters on defense, as well as four specialists, in the offseason. Head coach Chuck Moller said he may start as many as six sophomores on offense and at least a half dozen on defense. However, the Bears will rely heavily on junior quarterback Josh Grant (6 feet, 175 pounds), a three-sport athlete who saw time in six games, completing 19 of 46 passes for 204 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. WO Alex Cabral; Sr. LB/S Noah Shaver; Soph. OL/DL Peyton Hines; Soph. RB Elijah Acuna; Sr. OL Eladio Rodriguez; Estrella Foothills – Jr. QB Ty Perry; Sr. WR Jacob Marsh; Jr. MLB Quinlan Popham;

Weather Forecast: 81 degrees at kickoff, sunny, 10 MPH SW, Sunset at 7:11 p.m.