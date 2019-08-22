Friday Catchall: Historical reenactments do not create killers

The Friday Catchall:

• GUNS – A recent letter to the editor posed the question of whether anyone finds it “creepy in this age of mass murders by gunfire … (that) Prescott finds it necessary to celebrate its cowboy heritage” with reenacted shootouts downtown.

I received a fair number of comments on this one, with one in particular from “John” (we’ll call him) from Prescott standing out:

“The answer for my neighbors and me, no! The definition of domestic terrorism, which these deranged mass shooting suspects are, is ‘the committing of terrorist acts in the perpetrator’s own country against their fellow citizens.’”

He adds that the goal of terrorists is to instill fear and hope their acts cause the population to change their lifestyle. “When we give in or alter, in this case the celebration of Prescott’s cowboy heritage, they win, we lose.”

Very aptly stated.

When you allow fear of something to change your behavior, you have empowered the unknown person(s) and have sacrificed your free will. In other words, the bad guys win.

If the Monday morning quarterbacks are going to say video games have no effect on children, leading to shootouts, and mental illness is not a factor (yea, right), then I say a playful historic reenactment (with guns shooting blanks) is not going to inspire anyone to become a mass murderer.

Thank you for writing, John.

• RED ROCKS – Seems like someone in Sedona or Phoenix needs to pick a different name for their festival. As someone who grew up in Colorado, I am very familiar with the Red Rocks Music Festival (or series) at Red Rocks Park in the hills to the west of Denver.

Red Rocks is a concert venue hewn from or in Sedona-like red rocks, but the Colorado version most certainly came first.

Classic concerts there have included The Beatles (1964), the Grateful Dead (20 times with the first in 1978), Jethro Tull (1971), Stevie Nicks (1986), U2 (1983), and many more.

I am not as familiar with the Arizona festival (I do receive their emails; mostly orchestra-type events), but it seems odd for them to pick the same name for their concert series.

• KUDOS – The League of Arizona Cities and Towns on Thursday, Aug. 22, honored 50 members of the Arizona Legislature for their work during the 2019 legislative session. The legislators are being recognized for their commitment to local government decision making and providing support to cities and towns in their districts and statewide, a news release states.

The cool part is two of our local state lawmakers – Senate President Karen Fann and Rep. Steve Pierce – were among the 50. Fann was named a “Legislative Champion,” and Pierce was a “Friend of Cities and Towns.”

Our delegation is doing great work in the Legislature. Kudos, Madam President and Rep. Pierce (who previously was Senate President!).

• WISH LUCK – You have likely heard of (or seen) the movie, Wish Man, based on the true story of Frank Shankwitz, a founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation (and Prescott resident).

The movie, which has qualified for the Academy Awards and won the Prescott Film Festival Audience Choice Award, will be released on DVD and Video On Demand early next month.

It is so amazing to see a great, positive story touch our area (he is a Prescott High graduate too).

By the way, Wish Man on Video On Demand means it will be available on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and FandangoNow, and across hundreds of providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Dish, DirecTV, and more.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The 24 Hour Plays 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $10. www.pca-az.net.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.