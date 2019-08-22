OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Friday Catchall: Historical reenactments do not create killers

The Superstition Mountain Regulators perform a skit at the Whiskey Row Shootout in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The Superstition Mountain Regulators perform a skit at the Whiskey Row Shootout in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 10:07 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• GUNS – A recent letter to the editor posed the question of whether anyone finds it “creepy in this age of mass murders by gunfire … (that) Prescott finds it necessary to celebrate its cowboy heritage” with reenacted shootouts downtown.

I received a fair number of comments on this one, with one in particular from “John” (we’ll call him) from Prescott standing out:

“The answer for my neighbors and me, no! The definition of domestic terrorism, which these deranged mass shooting suspects are, is ‘the committing of terrorist acts in the perpetrator’s own country against their fellow citizens.’”

Photo Gallery

Whiskey Row Shootout

He adds that the goal of terrorists is to instill fear and hope their acts cause the population to change their lifestyle. “When we give in or alter, in this case the celebration of Prescott’s cowboy heritage, they win, we lose.”

Very aptly stated.

When you allow fear of something to change your behavior, you have empowered the unknown person(s) and have sacrificed your free will. In other words, the bad guys win.

If the Monday morning quarterbacks are going to say video games have no effect on children, leading to shootouts, and mental illness is not a factor (yea, right), then I say a playful historic reenactment (with guns shooting blanks) is not going to inspire anyone to become a mass murderer.

Thank you for writing, John.

• RED ROCKS – Seems like someone in Sedona or Phoenix needs to pick a different name for their festival. As someone who grew up in Colorado, I am very familiar with the Red Rocks Music Festival (or series) at Red Rocks Park in the hills to the west of Denver.

Red Rocks is a concert venue hewn from or in Sedona-like red rocks, but the Colorado version most certainly came first.

Classic concerts there have included The Beatles (1964), the Grateful Dead (20 times with the first in 1978), Jethro Tull (1971), Stevie Nicks (1986), U2 (1983), and many more.

I am not as familiar with the Arizona festival (I do receive their emails; mostly orchestra-type events), but it seems odd for them to pick the same name for their concert series.

• KUDOS – The League of Arizona Cities and Towns on Thursday, Aug. 22, honored 50 members of the Arizona Legislature for their work during the 2019 legislative session. The legislators are being recognized for their commitment to local government decision making and providing support to cities and towns in their districts and statewide, a news release states.

The cool part is two of our local state lawmakers – Senate President Karen Fann and Rep. Steve Pierce – were among the 50. Fann was named a “Legislative Champion,” and Pierce was a “Friend of Cities and Towns.”

Our delegation is doing great work in the Legislature. Kudos, Madam President and Rep. Pierce (who previously was Senate President!).

• WISH LUCK – You have likely heard of (or seen) the movie, Wish Man, based on the true story of Frank Shankwitz, a founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation (and Prescott resident).

The movie, which has qualified for the Academy Awards and won the Prescott Film Festival Audience Choice Award, will be released on DVD and Video On Demand early next month.

It is so amazing to see a great, positive story touch our area (he is a Prescott High graduate too).

By the way, Wish Man on Video On Demand means it will be available on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and FandangoNow, and across hundreds of providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Suddenlink, Dish, DirecTV, and more.

Movie trailer for "Wish Man", about the man who created the Make-A-Wish Foundation. by Frank Shankwitz

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The 24 Hour Plays 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $10. www.pca-az.net.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Regulators raise record amount of money to benefit area youth
Friday Catchall: Fireworks (no), and Rock Springs pie (yes)
Crowds draw from far and wide to Shootout on Whiskey Row
Main Event: Weekend in sights for Shootout on Whiskey Row
Honoring the true image of the cowboy with factual history

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries