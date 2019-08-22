OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Free entrance at Grand Canyon Sunday, Aug. 25

The National Park Service will waive all entrance fees Aug. 25 in celebration of the National Park Service anniversary. (File photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 22, 2019 10:10 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — In honor of the National Park Service Founder's Day, Grand Canyon National Park will join national parks around the country in providing visitors free entrance on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The free entry day commemorates the 103rd anniversary of the National Park Service’s creation, according to a NPS media release.

“The entrance fee-free days hosted by the National Park Service are special opportunities to invite visitors, volunteers and veterans to celebrate some important moments for our parks and opportunities for service in those parks,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith earlier this year.

The fee-free designation does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Sunday will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Other fee-free days this year include National Public Lands Day Sept. 28 and Veterans Day Nov. 11.

To see a list of all fee-free days in 2019 and for more information, visit www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/11-19-2018-fee-free-days.htm.

photo

Hikers on the South Kaibab Trail in Grand Canyon National Park. The National Park Service will waive all entrance fees on Sunday, Aug. 25 in celebration of the National Park Service anniversary. (National Park Service photo by Michael Quinn, file)

NPS unlimited entrance passes available

The National Park System includes more than 85 million acres and includes national parks, national historical parks, national monuments, national recreation areas, national battlefields, and national seashores. There is at least one national park site in every U.S. state.

Last year, 331 million people visited national parks spending $18.2 billion, which supported 306,000 jobs across the country and had a $35.8 billion impact on the U.S. economy.

Only 115 of the 418 parks managed by the National Park Service charge entrance fees regularly, with fees ranging from $5 to $35. The other 303 national parks do not have entrance fees. The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the U.S. military, families of fourth grade students, and disabled citizens.

Get information about the America the Beautiful Pass, Senior Pass, and other passes at this link.

See more Grand Canyon centennial celebration events at this link.

