Detectives still seeking to identify skeletal remains found in remote part of Yavapai County
Update: Victim may have ties to Tucson/Pima County

Facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found in Yavapai County in March, 2015. (YCSO)

Originally Published: August 22, 2019 11:08 a.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) continues to seek the public’s help in determining the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found on March 8, 2015, in a remote part of Yavapai County near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake.

The remains have been determined to be a man likely of Latino or mixed ancestry. However, Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively.

The man’s estimated age is 21 to 46 years with greatest likelihood 25 to 35 years. His height is estimated between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9. The man had dental restorations, including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed he had been deceased for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

photo

Side views of facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found in Yavapai County in March, 2015. (YCSO)

Based on initial DNA assessments, detectives have found that the victim may have ties to the Tucson/Pima County area. As a result, YCSO is requesting media outlets in those markets to share this information along with facial reconstruction images that were done to help determine the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

