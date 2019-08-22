Chino Valley Police Foundation Luau benefits "Stop the Bleed" campaign, Aug. 24
The Chino Valley Police Foundation Luau will be held at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palomino Rd. in Chino Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
This is a family friendly event that includes a bounce house for the kids, a raffle with prizes from local businesses, a meal featuring pulled pork smoked by Chino Valley officers with some delicious sides and entertainment from a live DJ and Elvis impersonator.
Tickets are $20 each which includes a meal, entertainment and entry to the drawing. All proceeds go straight back into the community and towards the Stop The Bleed campaign.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or in person at the Chino Valley Police Department.
For more information visit the Chino Valley Police Department Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
