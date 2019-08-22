Celebrate all things geek at Gateway to Geekdom Festival, Aug. 24

Come out and celebrate all things geek at the Gateway to Geekdom event at Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd., Suite 258 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Prescott's premier geek festival is the inaugural event for comic, games, anime, cosplay, science fiction, and more. See the vendor hall with the greatest collection of comic and geek artists and wares. Experience the wonders of virtual reality courtesy of Virtual Odysseys. Join in on the hours of panel programming and exhibits. More events still to be announced!

Admission to the festival is $5, costumed kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Get a reduced rate of $3 if you bring two canned goods to donate to Yavapai Food Bank. All events are included with the entry fee (except Light Sword Build & Take - separate event ticket required, see registration desk day of for details).

For more information, visit gatewaytogeekdom.com.

