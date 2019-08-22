Cardinals acquire DL Bruce Hector from Eagles

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals acquired defensive lineman Bruce Hector in a trade Thursday that sent safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move is pending physicals for both players.

The 24-year-old Hector adds depth for the Cardinals on the defensive line. The 6-foot-2, 296-pounder played in eight games for the Eagles last season and had three tackles and a half sack.

The 5-11, 204-pound Ford has played the past two seasons for the Cardinals, mostly on special teams.