Arizona Philharmonic’s ‘American Sources’ concert set for Aug. 25 at Yavapai College

The opening performance of the Arizona Philharmonic’s second season is sure to delight audiences with three of the nation’s favorite composers.

The “American Sources” concert, with works by Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland and George Walker, begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott.

Peter Bay conducts selections from Bernstein’s “On the Town” telling the story of three U.S. Navy soldiers on leave in New York City in World War II. It began as a collaboration with Jerome Robbins as the ballet “Fancy Free” which Bernstein, aged 26, reworked into a full-length musical comedy. Extracted from the work for Sunday’s concert is its Three Dance Episodes.



Baritone Philip Dixon sings Copeland’s “Old American Songs,” last performed in Prescott in 2007. Henry Flurry, composer and president of the Arizona Philharmonic, said he heard Dixon perform this piece accompanied by piano.

“Hearing him sing that, I thought it would be wonderful to hear him sing with the full orchestra version. This is a real treat for me,” Flurry said.

Dixon lived in Prescott for 20 years, and recently moved to Colorado. Professionally trained, he’s known for being on stage as soloist and in musical theater, Flurry said. Dixon also plays guitar and sings folk music with the “WPA.”

Walker’s “Lyric for Strings” has been compared to Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.” Walker, an American concert pianist, professor and composer, is the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1996; he died in 2018 at age 96.

Flurry said he ran across Walker long years ago, and Bay pointed out this particular work. “It’s a beautiful piece,” he added.

Copeland’s “Appalachian Spring” premiered in 1944 and has achieved widespread popularity. This piece earned Copeland a Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Maria Flurry, percussionist, said the Shaker melody, “Simple Gifts” plays a prominent role in Copeland’s composition. Philip Dixon will sing a version during the concert.

“Copland, Bernstein and Walker mined the rich folk and jazz roots of this country’s music to create their own remarkable sounds,” said Conductor Bay.

Tickets are available from $25 to $46. A free pre-concert talk begins at 2 p.m.

Because the season’s concerts take place in a variety of venues, the orchestra is not offering season tickets this year. Other venues include a Friday afternoon series on the third floor of the Elks Opera House, and the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“It’s exciting to see it all come together, to see the second season start off, and to plan for the future to see that this is indeed possible,” Flurry said.

For tickets or more information, visit azphil.org or call toll-free 855-321-ORCH (855-321-6724).

