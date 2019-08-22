2nd Annual Concert Against Teen Bullying & Suicide Music Festival, Aug. 24
The 2nd Annual Concert Against Teen Bullying & Suicide Music Festival will take place at the Boys and Girls Club, 335 Aubrey St. in Prescott from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Come and listen to as many as fifteen bands, participate in the silent auction, and get a snack or two at one of the food trucks.
This event is fun for all ages. Ticket prices are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Ages 7-10 are $5 and children ages 6 and under are free.
CLICK HERE to get tickets online now.
To see the line-up of bands and for more information, visit the Music United Against Teen Bullying & Suicide Facebook page.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
