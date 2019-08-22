19th annual Prescott Jazz Summit takes listeners on a musical journey

It’s going to be a weekend full of jazz as listeners go on a musical journey for the 19th annual Prescott Jazz Summit.

Some new faces are going to add quite a bit for this year’s event, said Festival Director Mike Vax. There’s Ronnie Rose, a singer from Las Vegas who has been inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame, voted Entertainer of the Year and won Best Jazz Male Vocalist and Best Blues Male Vocalist at the Las Vegas Black Music Awards, and comedian Pete Barbutti who was the comedian Johnny Carson had on the most times of any comedian, Vax said.

“He’s a stalwart in Las Vegas,” he said. “Pete Barbutti is going to be the MC for the whole weekend.”

Others performing throughout the weekend include Kim Richmond, Gary Anderson, Tony Cavva, Dave Russell, Paul Brewer, Scott Whitfield, Brian Zabriskie, Art Swanson, Vax, Bruce Gates, Ron King, Adam Compeau, Ioannis Gloudelis, Jack Petersen, Howard Alden, Selwyn Reams, Chris Finet, C. E. Askew, Kenny French and Ginger Berglund.

Every session in the 19th annual Prescott Jazz Summit is handled differently, and every concert is presented in a different manner, Vax said.

It all begins with “A Celebration of Jazz from New Orleans to New York” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $18 for students, $22 for seniors, $25 for adults and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com or www.prescottjazzsummit.net, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

“It’ll all be sort of a little bit of a jazz history kind of thing,” Vax said. “We’ll definitely start with some New Orleans music and work our way up from the early part of the 1900s into the 1940s with the swing and big band and all that kind of stuff.”

On Saturday, Aug. 24, the day begins with free workshops and student performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott High School’s Ruth Street Theater. It’s free to anybody including adults, Vax said. Later that night is a performance by the Jazz Summit All Star Big Band for “The Music of the Great Big Bands,” at 7:30 p.m. also in the Ruth Street Theater. Those tickets are $18 for students, $27 for seniors and $30 for adults, available at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce or at the door.

The Saturday night performance has a lot of Los Angeles and Las Vegas performers augmenting the local performers and is going to have the great music of the old Big-Band era, Vax said.

Though tickets are no longer on sale for the Sunday, Aug. 25, events, those who have purchased tickets will enjoy a relaxed vibe with music by combos, Vax said. First is the Jazz Brunch at 10 a.m. followed by the All Star Jam Session with Food at 5 p.m., both on the top floor of the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center. The food is catered by El Gato Azul.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. Prescott High School is located at 1050 Ruth St.

For more information about the 19th annual Prescott Jazz Summit, visit www.prescottjazzsummit.net.