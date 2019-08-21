OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US envoy to resume talks with Taliban on ending Afghan war

Afghans look at a banner displaying photographs of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a memorial service, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hundreds of people have gathered in mosques in Afghanistan's capital for memorials for scores of people killed in a horrific suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding over the weekend.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Afghans look at a banner displaying photographs of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a memorial service, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hundreds of people have gathered in mosques in Afghanistan's capital for memorials for scores of people killed in a horrific suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding over the weekend.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

RAHIM FAIEZ and CARA ANNA Associated Press
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 8:22 a.m.

photo

An Afghan volunteer stands guard outside a mosque during a memorial service for the victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hundreds of people have gathered in mosques in Afghanistan's capital for memorials for scores of people killed in a horrific suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding over the weekend. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States envoy negotiating with the Taliban for an end to nearly 18 years of fighting in Afghanistan was departing Tuesday for Qatar to resume talks, the State Department said, amid concerns about a growing threat by an Islamic State affiliate.

Zalmay Khalilzad also will visit with the Afghan government, which has been sidelined from the talks, to discuss the "peace process and encourage full preparation for intra-Afghan negotiations," the U.S. said.

In Washington, President Donald Trump told reporters he believes the Taliban insurgents are eager to stop fighting and that they could "very easily" prevent Afghanistan from being a breeding ground for terrorism. The U.S. will, nonetheless, keep a close eye on Taliban influence, he said, even as it thins its troop presence.

"That's what we have to watch. And we'll always have intelligence, and we'll always have somebody there," Trump said.

The new talks in Qatar, where the insurgent group has a political office, come after a horrific suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul over the weekend. The blast, claimed by the IS affiliate that has emerged as a brutal threat in recent years, led outraged Afghans to question whether a U.S.-Taliban deal would mean peace for long-suffering civilians.

Afghanistan was the world's deadliest conflict in 2018, and the United Nations has said more civilians died last year than in the past decade. Afghan officials have said Saturday's bombing killed more than 63. Over 32,000 civilians have been killed in the past 10 years.

The Pentagon's special inspector general for Afghanistan, meanwhile, reported Tuesday that the conflict remains largely a stalemate, with the Taliban unable to expand their territorial holdings and the Afghan government forces unable to reclaim lost land.

"The available measures of security indicated little change in the violence during the quarter," a report said, referring to the April-June period.

Some 14,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, and their withdrawal is a central part of the U.S.-Taliban talks. Some analysts have warned, however, that Trump's eagerness to bring at least some troops home ahead of next year's election could weaken the U.S. stance in the negotiations as the Taliban might see little need to make significant concessions.

The U.S., for its part, seeks Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan, which hosted al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attacks, will not be used as a launch pad for global terror assaults.

Both Khalilzad and the Taliban earlier this month signaled they appeared close to an agreement, and Trump was briefed on the talks with his national security team on Friday.

Intra-Afghan talks on the country's political future are expected to follow an agreement, though the Taliban has refused so far to negotiate with the Afghan government, dismissing it as a U.S. puppet. The insurgent group now controls roughly half of Afghanistan and is at its strongest since its 2001 defeat by a U.S.-led invasion.

Khalilzad has expressed interest in a deal by Sept. 1, less than a month before Afghanistan's presidential election. The uncertainty around the talks has led many Afghans, including some candidates, to question whether the vote will occur.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, stung at being left out of the talks, has insisted the election is needed to give the government a strong mandate to deal with the Taliban.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered in mosques in Kabul for memorials for scores of people killed in the weekend bombing. Even in mourning, fears of a follow-up attack were high as armed community self-defense forces stood on guard.

Some mourners criticized the Afghan government.

"They should apologize to the people for not bringing security" to the country, said Zia Mohammad, a relative of one victim. He called on Ghani to resign.

The Associated Press has learned of additional deaths in the attack that were not included in the toll announced by Afghan officials, but officials on Tuesday would not comment.

"One of the wounded victims just died whom we hoped would survive and we are getting ready for his funeral," relative Hassan Mohammadi said. "Now we just hope that the rest of the wounded victims will get well soon."

Nearly 200 people were wounded in the blast, Afghan officials have said.

Afghanistan's minority Shiite Hazara community, targeted in the bombing, feels especially vulnerable. The IS affiliate which emerged in Afghanistan in 2014 has launched several large-scale attacks on minority Shiites, who it views as apostates deserving of death.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Afghanistan vows to crush Islamic State havens after attack
Top Pentagon official in Afghanistan amid push for peace
Peace with the Taliban? Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks
11 Afghan troops die in IS attack on Kabul military academy
Dozens dead or hurt in wedding party blast in Afghan capital

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries