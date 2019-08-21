Support local artists at the Granite Mountain Jewelry Show & Sale, Aug. 23-24
The 5th annual Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists Show & Sale will be held at the Historic St. Michael Hotel Ballroom, 205 W. Gurley St. in downtown Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Local artists will be displaying beautiful, handmade jewelry in a variety of designs and styles including lapidary, enamel, glass, castings, precious metal, polymer clay, mixed media and bead-work. Additionally, other wearable art will be available.
Meet the artists and shop for unique jewelry and accessories and enter to win one of three door prizes donated by the artists participating in this event.
Admission is free. For more information, visit granitemountainjewelryartists.weebly.com.
