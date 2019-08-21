OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 21
Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
Community meeting 6 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 21

A map showing the perimeter of the Sheridan Fire as of Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 10:19 a.m.

As the Sheridan fire continues its northern movement, firefighters continue to work with masticators along the Camp Wood Road to reduce vegetation in anticipation of firing operations, creating a buffer to reduce the fire intensity of the advancing blaze, according to a Prescott National Forest (PNF) news release.

Forest managers are continuing to allow the fire to fulfill its natural role while firefighters provide point protection of cultural and natural resources, PNF reported.

“Utilizing the lightning-caused fire for resource benefit will improve wildlife habitat and restore more open forest understory with grasses and forbs,” a forest service stated in the release.

The fire is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. It began Aug. 5 via lightning strike and has grown to 3,481 acres as of Wednesday. The blaze is 0% contained, according to a news release.

Approximately 138 personnel including six engines, one water tender, two hand crew and one helicopter are being used to manage the blaze.

CURRENT SITUATION

A Sheridan Fire community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Prescott High School Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth Street, in Prescott.

The fire continues to move steadily across the landscape in a remote and rural area south of the Camp Wood Road, and northwest of Willow Spring in the Sheridan Mountain area. There are no homes or structures threatened.

The closure order remains in effect over the fire area. A map and detailed description of the closure area are available on Inciweb and on the PNF website.

SMOKE

Smoke from the Sheridan Fire will continued to be visible from Prescott and the Tri-City area during mid-afternoon and into the evening hours, extending as far north of the general fire area relative to the predominant wind direction.

With smoke impacts continuing to be expected, forest officials recommend that the public plan activities during the earlier part of the day. For those more sensitive to smoke, they also recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Prescott Fire Information Phone: 928-925-1111

Prescott National Forest – Fire Closure Order & Map: www.fs.usda.gov/prescott

InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6522/

Prescott National Forest Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

Prescott National Forest Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrescottNF

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

