Sheridan Fire public meeting meeting 6 p.m. today, Aug. 21
A Sheridan Fire community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Prescott High School Ruth Street Theater, 1050 Ruth St., in Prescott.
The Prescott National Forest encourages members of the public to attend the meeting. Sheridan Fire incident management team members along with local forest officials will be in attendance to address questions and/or concerns of the public.
The fire is located 23 miles northwest of Prescott on the Chino Valley District. It began Aug. 5 via lightning strike and has grown to 3,700 acres. As of Tuesday the blaze was 0% contained, according to a news release.
Smoke from the Sheridan Fire is visible from Prescott and the tri-city area during mid-afternoon and into the evening hours. With smoke impacts continuing to be expected, the forest service recommends that the public plan activities during the earlier part of the day. For those more sensitive to smoke, they also recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and bringing pets inside.
Approximately 113 personnel including four engines, one water tender, one hand crew, one hotshot crew and one helicopter are being used to manage the blaze.
See a more detailed Daily Courier story at this link.
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
