Rider airlifted from trail after falling from horse, rolling down hill

An extensive rescue operation was conducted to help a woman who rolled down a hill along with her horse near Senator Highway in Groom Creek Sunday, Aug. 18.

The 39-year-old woman was riding along trail number 307 when her horse apparently lost its footing and tumbled off the path, said Dwight D’Evelyn, a spokesperson with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to the trailhead around 10 a.m. and then had to hike more than 2 miles to reach the rider, D’Evelyn said. They found she had a broken collar bone and determined it was best to airlift her from the scene due to the distance from the ambulance and her significant injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) ranger helicopter team arrived just after 1:30 p.m. and lowered a DPS paramedic to the injured woman and rescue personnel, D’Evelyn said. The DPS medic secured the woman in a rescue harness and flew her to a pre-designated landing zone for transfer to a ground ambulance, which took her to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Deputies reported the horse survived and will be OK.

“A working cellphone with good service was a lifeline for the victim,” D’Evelyn said. “No cell service in some of these remote areas would require the use of a personal locator beacon utilizing satellite technology.”

For more information about emergency beacons, go to www.sarsat.noaa.gov/emerbcns.html. Such units are available online or at many local retailers, D’Evelyn said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.