Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 22
Weather  66.0
Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeño peppers

This Thursday, Aug 15, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeno peppers seized by CBP officers in San Diego's Otay Mesa, Calif. Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana at the Southern California port. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 11:55 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds (3,401 kilograms) of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs (4,808 kilograms) of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.

In this Thursday, Aug 15, 2019, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows almost four tons of marijuana seized by Otay Mesa, CBP officers in Otay, Calif. Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port. A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego. A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 lbs (3401 kilograms) of marijuana in the peppers' pallets. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

