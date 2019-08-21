OFFERS
Obituary: James Raymond Wilson

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 9:26 p.m.

Longtime Prescott, Arizona, resident James Raymond Wilson passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2019. Born in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Sept. 28, 1955, Jimmy moved to Prescott with his family in 1967, attended Sacred Heart School, and graduated from Prescott High School in 1973.

Jimmy was a musician, playing in rock and country western bands for over 40 years. After dabbling in many trades, Jimmy eventually found enjoyment in his solitary job as a Subway sign holder, greeting passers-by with a smile and a wave.

Jimmy had a love for sports, always looking forward to every season, cheering on the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, and Suns. His sisters will always remember his uncanny ability to retrieve sports stats, and music trivia.

He was always the favorite partner to have in games of Trivial Pursuit. But most of all, Jimmy was a kind, generous soul, who loved spending time with family and friends.

Jimmy is survived by sisters, Cathy Barnes-Humphreys (Mike) of Portland, Oregon, Annie LeClaire (Frank) of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Susie Cuka (Gregg) of Chino Valley, Arizona, Diane Wilson, of Tucson, Arizona; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A luncheon celebration for Jimmy’s family and friends will be held at Flinn Park (formerly known as Acker Park) at 280 Josephine St., Prescott, at noon Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army.

Information provided by survivors.

