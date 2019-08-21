Obituary: James A. Earp Sr.

James A. Earp Sr., known to all as Jim, was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 1938.

When Jim was 17 he joined the United States Navy. He was married and had son, James A. Earp Jr. He was transferred to Southern California in 1965, where he continued to serve until 1967. Within two weeks of his discharge he joined the Santa Ana Police Department, where he served until 1976.

He married Barbara Earp in 1968 and had son, Marshall W. Earp. The family moved to North Carolina in 1976. He returned to the West in 2005 and settled in Prescott, Arizona.

Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara D. Earp; sons, James Jr. and Marshall Earp; sister, Betty Holbrook; niece, Sherry Bell; and nephew, Nicholas Bell.

Funeral services to be held at Hampton Funeral Home, 240 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona, at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to service. Final Interment to take place at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, Arizona, at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.