Obituary: Frank Bradley Strayer
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 9:24 p.m.
Frank Bradley Strayer went to his Heavenly Home on Aug. 18, 2019. Frank was born in Eureka, Kansas, on Sept. 23, 1935.
Frank leaves his wife of 62 years, four daughters, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: