Obituary: Frank Bradley Strayer

Frank Bradley Strayer went to his Heavenly Home on Aug. 18, 2019. Frank was born in Eureka, Kansas, on Sept. 23, 1935.

Frank leaves his wife of 62 years, four daughters, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Information provided by survivors.