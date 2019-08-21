OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nonprofit in Brief: Grants To You offers September classes

Originally Published: August 21, 2019 12:56 p.m.

Grants To You offers September classes

Grants To You announces that it has seven seats available for its Sept. 21 and 28 class sessions. Don’t miss out on giving your nonprofit of choice the opportunity to get help with their grant research and writing, a news release states.

Visit grantstoyou.org, then Classes and then Live Classes and follow the prompts.

If you have any questions or concerns feel free to call 928-458-7796.

We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 21 and 28 at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Prescott Valley at the end of Windsong Drive, organizers said.

Tennies for Tots provides for children in need

In 2018, Tennies for Tots went from being a community outreach through the Good Samaritan Society to a 501(c)3 recognized nonprofit organization. Over the past year, it has been able to provide shoes, socks and other needed items such as coats, gloves to more than 1,500 children in need.

Those who have benefited from the distributions are the children who attend the Head Start facilities in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Flagstaff, the children in the CCJ (Coalition for Compassion and Justice) programs in Prescott, the Boys and Girls Club in Flagstaff, children in need at Bradshaw and Prescott high schools, those served by the Firefighter Angel Foundation, as well as individual families who have been affected by loss through fire, flood or the loss of a family member. Any contribution that you can make to Tennies for Tots will be appreciated greatly by the families we serve, a news release states.

All donations are tax deductible.

To make contributions, contact: Tennies for Tots, 425 E. Pittsburgh Road, Paulden, AZ 86334

For information: 928-420-4360, tenniesfortots@gmail.com or www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/97eqd6r.

Check us out on Facebook!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries