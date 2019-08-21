Nonprofit in Brief: Grants To You offers September classes

Grants To You offers September classes

Grants To You announces that it has seven seats available for its Sept. 21 and 28 class sessions. Don’t miss out on giving your nonprofit of choice the opportunity to get help with their grant research and writing, a news release states.

Visit grantstoyou.org, then Classes and then Live Classes and follow the prompts.

If you have any questions or concerns feel free to call 928-458-7796.

We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 21 and 28 at the Rehabilitation Hospital in Prescott Valley at the end of Windsong Drive, organizers said.

Tennies for Tots provides for children in need

In 2018, Tennies for Tots went from being a community outreach through the Good Samaritan Society to a 501(c)3 recognized nonprofit organization. Over the past year, it has been able to provide shoes, socks and other needed items such as coats, gloves to more than 1,500 children in need.

Those who have benefited from the distributions are the children who attend the Head Start facilities in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Flagstaff, the children in the CCJ (Coalition for Compassion and Justice) programs in Prescott, the Boys and Girls Club in Flagstaff, children in need at Bradshaw and Prescott high schools, those served by the Firefighter Angel Foundation, as well as individual families who have been affected by loss through fire, flood or the loss of a family member. Any contribution that you can make to Tennies for Tots will be appreciated greatly by the families we serve, a news release states.



All donations are tax deductible.

To make contributions, contact: Tennies for Tots, 425 E. Pittsburgh Road, Paulden, AZ 86334

For information: 928-420-4360, tenniesfortots@gmail.com or www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/dl/invite/97eqd6r.

