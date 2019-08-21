OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mural in rear alley of Burmeister nod to the past, future

Tato had finished his mural of Teddy Roosevelt as of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in downtown Prescott.
Photo by Les Stukenberg.

Tato had finished his mural of Teddy Roosevelt as of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in downtown Prescott.

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 9:57 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:49 PM

photo

Tato works on the mural of Teddy Roosevelt on the back side of the Burmeister Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

In the back alley of The Burmeister, the rebranded historic property that fronts across from the courthouse plaza, a muralist from Phoenix spent three days painting an Andy Warhol-type design.

Far from a random painting, this 45-foot tall mural depicts the face of the early 19th century President Teddy Roosevelt, the leader of the first United States Cavalry, “Rough Riders, who befriended Prescott’s favorite son, Buckey O’Neill, a Rough Rider captain killed by a sniper’s bullet on San Juan Hill in Cuba.

The new owner of The Burmeister, John Refiner, commissioned Phoenix mural artist Tato Caraveo a few weeks ago to produce a mural from a sketch of an Andy Warhol painting first proposed for the alleyway seven years ago. The owner at that time Cliff Petrovsky was granted city permission to do the mural. For some reason, though, it never came to fruition, Redinger said.

As part of Redinger’s plans to remodel and rebrand the property — it is now known as the Old Capitol Market and home to the renowned Superstition Meadery — he was introduced to the old artist renderings by Meadery co-owner Jen Herbert.

Redinger said he figured now was the time to proceed. The $9,000 investment has resulted in an eye-catching, larger-than-life portrait of Roosevelt wearing his Rough Rider uniform. The mural is spray painted in midnight blues, turquoise and other contrasting and complementary colors, completely transforming what was just a bland, mustard-yellow concrete wall.

On Friday, Caraveo braved a bristling heat to chalk out the outline of Roosevelt’s face on the far left side of the wall and then started spraying painting the rest of the scene beyond him, requiring him to paint over some old windows. He expected to have the mural completed by Monday.

Asked how he was selected, Caraveo offers a sly smile. The two-decade muralist with displays all over the Phoenix area said he was recommended after another painter declined because he was afraid of heights.

photo

Tato works on his mural of Teddy Roosevelt on the back side of the Burmeister Building on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

To Caraveo, this large slice of “urban art” is a blend of humor and history – a piece of artwork he hopes the community will enjoy for its connections to the city’s love of art and its frontier leaders.

With the addition of this mural, Redinger said he now can offer an appealing back entrance that will lead into the rest of the open market space that today offers a unique blend of businesses — an eclectic housewares, kitchen space and gift store across from a coffee house and chocolatier with an olive company in the corner and an upstairs art gallery/boutique.

And Redinger assures there will be more to come. The upstairs ballroom is already in the midst of restoration into a new restaurant.

For Redinger, the mural feels like a way to pay homage to Petrovsky’s legacy even as he reimagines its future.

“It feels like I’m finalizing Cliff’s dream,” Redinger said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Teddy Roosevelt artwork proposed for Burmister building
Need2Know: 'Mead to know,' Wilhoit mail options, best foot forward
Compromise found in Prescott liquor license flap
Liquor license app brews discord: Meadery supporters fuel social media storm
Police: Woman ruined $300K worth of art on date with lawyer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries