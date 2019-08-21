Mural in rear alley of Burmeister nod to the past, future

In the back alley of The Burmeister, the rebranded historic property that fronts across from the courthouse plaza, a muralist from Phoenix spent three days painting an Andy Warhol-type design.

Far from a random painting, this 45-foot tall mural depicts the face of the early 19th century President Teddy Roosevelt, the leader of the first United States Cavalry, “Rough Riders, who befriended Prescott’s favorite son, Buckey O’Neill, a Rough Rider captain killed by a sniper’s bullet on San Juan Hill in Cuba.

The new owner of The Burmeister, John Refiner, commissioned Phoenix mural artist Tato Caraveo a few weeks ago to produce a mural from a sketch of an Andy Warhol painting first proposed for the alleyway seven years ago. The owner at that time Cliff Petrovsky was granted city permission to do the mural. For some reason, though, it never came to fruition, Redinger said.

As part of Redinger’s plans to remodel and rebrand the property — it is now known as the Old Capitol Market and home to the renowned Superstition Meadery — he was introduced to the old artist renderings by Meadery co-owner Jen Herbert.

Redinger said he figured now was the time to proceed. The $9,000 investment has resulted in an eye-catching, larger-than-life portrait of Roosevelt wearing his Rough Rider uniform. The mural is spray painted in midnight blues, turquoise and other contrasting and complementary colors, completely transforming what was just a bland, mustard-yellow concrete wall.

On Friday, Caraveo braved a bristling heat to chalk out the outline of Roosevelt’s face on the far left side of the wall and then started spraying painting the rest of the scene beyond him, requiring him to paint over some old windows. He expected to have the mural completed by Monday.

Asked how he was selected, Caraveo offers a sly smile. The two-decade muralist with displays all over the Phoenix area said he was recommended after another painter declined because he was afraid of heights.

To Caraveo, this large slice of “urban art” is a blend of humor and history – a piece of artwork he hopes the community will enjoy for its connections to the city’s love of art and its frontier leaders.

With the addition of this mural, Redinger said he now can offer an appealing back entrance that will lead into the rest of the open market space that today offers a unique blend of businesses — an eclectic housewares, kitchen space and gift store across from a coffee house and chocolatier with an olive company in the corner and an upstairs art gallery/boutique.

And Redinger assures there will be more to come. The upstairs ballroom is already in the midst of restoration into a new restaurant.

For Redinger, the mural feels like a way to pay homage to Petrovsky’s legacy even as he reimagines its future.

“It feels like I’m finalizing Cliff’s dream,” Redinger said.