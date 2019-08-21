Letter: Social Security fix
Editor:
I always enjoy Senior News Editor Tim Wiederaenders’ Friday Catchall columns, but last Friday (Aug. 16) he dropped in a little nugget that needs comment. He wonders “whether Social Security still exists by the time I retire.”
Not to worry, Tim. Social Security is the easiest fix in the economy. It can even be done while cutting the tax rate supporting the system. Cut the rate by, say, 2% and eliminate or raise the cap on salaries taxed.
Most earners get a tax break, the wealthy pay a little more and the system thrives. It would be easy if we can elect rational politicians.
Bill Dunlap
Prescott
