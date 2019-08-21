Letter: Human trash

Editor:

I wonder how many people have read about oceans and distant lands that are weighted down with plastics and other types of human trash. I would guess thousands. We feel bad, we start getting reusable bags, recycle beer cans and say just how bad those oceans and faraway lands have it. But of these thousands of people, I wonder how many have looked across a field right here in Prescott Valley and observed the trash strewn about the roads in residential areas or the open lands that border them.

How many of us have done anything about it? A month ago, I started picking up trash on my daily stroll. So far my granddaughter, godson, a hippie chick and my spouse have cleared 40 bags of plastic and glass trash, remote control cars, kites, rockets, a ceramic pig, approximately 150 golf balls and a 14-inch wheel and tire from an empty field. The results are awesome.

The antelope have started to come back into the area. The cattle are bedding down in the cleaned clearings. Most of all, it looks right. We removed a large quantity of our human footprint and let the true nature of beauty reign supreme. The field and roadside welcome me, a couple of people have voiced their appreciation and about six people wave in a gesture of gratitude.

If you get a chance, maybe you can look out and realize that ocean or far- away land is right in your own back-yard. Make the day awesome and pay if forward, even if it is one step at a time.

Brian Bramley

Prescott Valley