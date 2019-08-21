Governor Ducey: Suicide is Arizona’s biggest health risk

Arizona’s biggest public health risk today is suicide, declared Gov. Doug Ducey during a telephone news conference on Tuesday.

The impact of suicide crosses all demographics, ethnicities, socioeconomic boundaries and gender, although males have a higher percentage suicide rate than women.

In the United States today, suicide is ranked as the 10th leading cause of death. In Arizona, that number is 8. Yavapai County has one of the highest suicide rates in the state.

“No one is immune to this tragedy,” Ducey said.

So what is the state to do?

State lawmakers have allocated $20 million to enable school districts to seek grants through the Arizona Department of Education to hire additional counselors and school resource officers. Applications will be accepted beginning Oct. 1.

In the prior budget year, Senior Policy Advisor Christina Corieri said $3 million was set aside for those eligible for state insurance benefits. Combined with federal dollars, the total came to $10 million, she said.

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard said his district will apply to offset expenses incurred two years ago to hire additional counselors and a school resource officer at the high school. His hope is that because the district was proactive it is still eligible.

Every district in the state should be able to get a counselor or school resource “because everyone needs one,” Howard said.

The state Legislature, too, allocated $1 million for the “Be Connected” program to benefit veterans.

To Ducey, these dollars signify a state commitment to providing more behavioral health supports to the most vulnerable populations.

Yet he admits “we need to do more.”

An advocate for enhanced tele-health programs, Ducey said he wants to see technology used more to benefit the state’s more rural communities so crisis intervention can be done just about anywhere.

When it comes to awareness, Ducey suggested the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council can be tapped to spread the outreach. He sees the council working alongside non-government entities that have launched teen mental health and wellness clubs in cities across the state.

“These (clubs) allow peer-to-peer conversations that remove the stigma around the situation such that teens can talk about depression and other things that concern us all,” Ducey said.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

After a short hiatus, the Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition has garnered new leadership seeking to reignite the all-volunteer organization.

West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Chief Clinical Director Kelly Legler, the new coalition leader, said she concurs with the governor’s assessment of this serious health dilemma.

She said she is eager to make connections with partner agencies to confront and combat this risk.

The Armed to Know non-profit organization started a year ago hosted a suicide-prevention program last spring that was attended by more than 500 parents and teenagers.

Rather than just gathering information and statistics, Legler said she and a cadre of fellow professionals from various agencies are retooling the coalition so they are armed for action.

Echoing the governor, Legler said she wants to see this county have more resources and “power” to make real change for the better. She wants to do more than talk about statistics. She said she and her fellow coalition leaders want to save lives.

“Everything comes back to mental health,” Legler said.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

When it comes to students and their safety, Ducey said it is imperative to promote relationships between teens and caring adults so they do not feel alone and isolated when confronted with a crisis or mental health ailment.

“There are things we can do with public policy, but there are also things we need to do to look inward, and have discussions about what’s happening in our county and in our culture,” Ducey concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.