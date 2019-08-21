Four Peaks Brewing raises $23,415 for Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation
Epic Rides announced a record fundraising effort of $53,415 at the 2019 Whiskey Off-Road mountain bike event in Prescott, with $23,415 of the total benefiting the Prescott Unified School District Education Foundation (PUSDEF).
In cooperation with the Four Peaks Brewing Company Beer Garden at the event, the $23,415 raised from beer sales will go directly into the PUSD classrooms, supporting programs like a new engineering class, districtwide college and career prep software programs, and innovative teaching grants for all grade levels, meeting the needs of classroom teachers.
This is the third year of Epic Rides and Four Peaks Brewing Co. supporting PUSDEF, with $14,700 raised in 2017 and $13,500 raised in 2018. Combined with 2019 proceeds, the total raised for PUSDEF to date is more than $51,000.
In addition to all the financial support received, the PUSDEF also has significant volunteer support that has increased community awareness through the Whiskey Off-Road.
“The PUSDEF is proud of our partnership with Epic Rides and their outstanding Whiskey Off-Road event,” said Tami Phillips, Executive Director of the PUSD Education Foundation. “Through our strong partnership, the PUSDEF is one step closer to achieving our vision of guaranteeing that every student will have a fully funded and innovative education to ensure stronger character and long-term success.”
“Epic Rides understands and values the responsibility of education and the impact their partnership has on the community supporting Prescott Unified Schools,” said Todd Sadow, Epic Rides President. “It’s been a great partnership with Four Peaks Brewing in raising more than $51,000 for public education in Prescott.”
For more information on the Epic Rides Series, visit epicrides.com or follow @epicrides, @whiskeyoffroad, @grandjunctionoffroad, @carsoncityoffroad and @oztrailsoffroad on social media channels. For more information on PUSDEF, visit pusdeducationfoudation.com. For more information on Four Peaks Brewing, visit fourpeaks.com or @fourpeaksbrew.
