OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ducey calls for changes at the Department of Corrections

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to the press July 11, 2018, at the Department of Public Safety aircraft hangar in Phoenix. The governor said Monday he wants to change the culture at the Department of Corrections, a culture that resulted in retiring agency chief Charles Ryan being cut off from what was happening by “yes’’ men.

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to the press July 11, 2018, at the Department of Public Safety aircraft hangar in Phoenix. The governor said Monday he wants to change the culture at the Department of Corrections, a culture that resulted in retiring agency chief Charles Ryan being cut off from what was happening by “yes’’ men.

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 10:02 p.m.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he wants to change the culture at the Department of Corrections, a culture that resulted in the agency chief cut off from what was happening by “yes’’ men.

But the governor is refusing to criticize Charles Ryan, who announced his retirement just before the release of a highly critical report on the agency last week, a report that found Ryan being “surprisingly uninformed’’ about what was going on in his own department.

“I’m not piling on,’’ Ducey said when asked about the problems that were revealed not only in the report about security problems but also a history of lawsuits against the department over everything from inadequate health care for inmates to concerns about the safety of corrections officers. “This is someone who has served the public for 40 years.’’

And Ducey sidestepped questions about whether Ryan kept him in the dark about the extent of the problems in the prison system.

That includes not just what was in the report last week by two former Arizona Supreme Court justices detailing not just problems with cells that did not lock and inmates wandering around units and starting fires and assaulting others. It also mentioned other, more long-standing problems with morale, understaffing and salary issues.

Instead, Ducey said he would not blame Ryan.

“If you look at the report, you’ll see that there are some things that had not gotten to the director,’’ the governor said. “And, of course, what the director doesn’t know, he can’t get to me.’’

But the justices, in their report, suggested that Ryan’s apparent ignorance — and, by extension, Ducey’s lack of knowledge — may have been self created. They said that some people they interviewed told them how Ryan “cultivates a culture in which employees fear to tell him negative information.’’

That now leaves the question of what happens next — and who takes over the agency responsible for incarcerating more than 40,000 inmates when Ryan formally steps down next month. But the governor made it clear he does not want the current situation to continue.

“Changes are necessary,’’ Ducey said.

In their report last week, Rebecca White Berch and Ruth McGregor said it appears that Ryan was “misled’’ about the lack of functioning locks in cell doors at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye. Part of that, they said, may be because information on some incidents had been “filtered’’ to make a supervisor or unit “look good.’’

But the two justices also said that people they interviewed said that Ryan surrounds himself with “yes men’’ and that “some dare not disagree with him and slant reports to meet his expectations for fear of discipline or termination.’’

“With the upcoming transition, it gives the opportunity for a fresh start,’’ Ducey said when asked about ensuring there is not a repeat performance when the governor chooses a new director. “And that, in my experience, has always been a way to change the culture and most dramatically affect it.’’

Ducey provided little in the way of hints of who — or even what kind of person — he wants to take over the agency.

“There’s a lot of people that want to be at the table and provide input,’’ he said.

“There’s a lot of people who have a lot to say about criminal justice, reduction in recidivism, incarceration in the state of Arizona and in the United States for that matter,’’ the governor continued. “So we do want to hear those voices and that feedback to be part of the input in the decision.’’

Ducey acknowledged that he already has some people “in mind.’’

“But, as I’ve said, we’re going to do a national search, we’re going to cast a wide net.’’

In the past more than three decades the agency has been headed by directors from a wide variety of backgrounds. That includes people with experience in prison systems from other states as well as those with more academic backgrounds.

And for a time the department was run by a top officer from the Department of Public Safety.

Ducey, in response to that variety of prior directors, said he’s looking for the “best possible leader.’’

“And I think you can find leaders in all the backgrounds that you’re describing,’’ the governor said, saying he is looking for a “thorough’’ recruitment process.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prisons seek money for recidivism reduction programs
Chief Justices: DOC remains ‘surprisingly uninformed’ on nonfunctioning cell locks
Gov. Ducey doesn’t consider media ‘enemy of the people’
Gov. Ducey: No plans to counter offer after vetoed income tax cut
Ducey touts achievements at border

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries