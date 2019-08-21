OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Donors make a difference
American Association of University Women, YC Foundation open doors with education

Anne Barton poses with Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine. AAUW does a great deal of fundraising for Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation. (YC/Courtesy)

Anne Barton poses with Yavapai College President Dr. Lisa Rhine. AAUW does a great deal of fundraising for Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation. (YC/Courtesy)

Michael Grady, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 9:02 p.m.

Each quarter, The Courier profiles local philanthropists helping the Yavapai College Foundation keep higher education accessible in our community. Today, we meet Anne Barton, a YCF Board member and past president of the American Association of University Women.

Anne Barton’s mother studied English at the University of Virginia in the 1930’s. “She told me whenever a woman stood up to ask a question, the men would rattle the benches to drown her out.” Barton, 75, sighs. “I had it easier than she did. Women today have it easier than I did. But there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Barton and her fellow AAUW members have partnered with the Yavapai College Foundation to keep that momentum. “We’re here to support women through education. Today, you see women breaking through in corporate careers, politics and law. Look at all the women taking part in YC’s police and [Emergency Medical Technician] programs. Nontraditional fields are opening up to women, and community colleges are leading the way.”

Supporting women means assisting every kind of female student: the high school grad, the second-career seeker, the working mom. “One of our scholarships, the Mary Alice Moulton Scholarship, helps fund a student’s child at YC’s Family Enrichment Center.” Barton explained. “That does two things: it helps the mother with child care while they study, and it gives the child a terrific preschool education.”

The AAUW also produces awareness programs to advocate and inspire. “My favorite is the Sister-to-Sister program,” Barton says.

Junior and seniors from local high schools are partnered with an AAUW member for a day of activities at Yavapai College. “We get them talking about what they’re doing, what they want to do. We can tell them what to watch out for and why it made a difference to go to school.” Rock-It Day, a program for girls with STEM-based interests (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), includes seminars at YC and Embry Riddle. The AAUW also partners with schools and local Girl Scouts to host the Reality Store, a role-playing event where young girls balance hypothetical career choices with the costs of everyday life. “The big thing is options. We want these young women to see that education gives them options.”

The American Association of University Women boasts 220 members in its Prescott chapter. Many, like Barton, are retired professionals and talented fundraisers. They will host the annual Literary Luncheon on Friday, Oct. 25, and a Mardi Gras celebration this spring. “A lot of these women were ‘firsts’ in their careers.” Barton says. “If you go around a meeting and ask ‘what did you do?’ You’ll hear the most interesting professions. We were fortunate to have the education that led us all into interesting work. ‘Pay it forward’ is kind of an overused phrase. But that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”

For more information on the AAUW, or the Oct. 25 Literary Luncheon, please visit: www.yc.edu/aauwauthors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries