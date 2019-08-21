The CheekTones play at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series, Aug. 23
The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor music from The CheekTones who feature a lively blend of recognizable covers alongside an array of original tunes by singer/songwriter Don Cheek. You can come to dance, listen or watch for a train wreck. Whatever mood you’re in, you’re in for a good time.
This is a free event for all ages. For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.
