The CheekTones play at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series, Aug. 23

The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.

Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor music from The CheekTones who feature a lively blend of recognizable covers alongside an array of original tunes by singer/songwriter Don Cheek. You can come to dance, listen or watch for a train wreck. Whatever mood you’re in, you’re in for a good time.

This is a free event for all ages. For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com.

