A Celebration of Jazz from New Orleans to New York, Aug. 23
The Prescott Jazz Summit Presents A Celebration of Jazz from New Orleans to New York at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Join the Jazz Summit musicians on a musical journey from Louis Armstrong to Al Hirt to Dizzy Gillespie; from Sidney Bechet to Pete Fountain to Charlie Parker; from Jelly Roll Morton to Fats Domino to Ellis Marsallis; from Kid Ory to Jack Teagarden to Bill Watrous; and even from Baby Dodds to Gene Krupa to Buddy Rich. You will hear music from the early tradition in New Orleans, through Kansas City, Memphis, Chicago and New York.
CLICK HERE to order tickets. For more information visit prescottelkstheater.com.
