OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cardinals sign veteran WR Crabtree to 1-year deal
NFL

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree warms up before an game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Kelvin Kuo/AP, File)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree warms up before an game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Kelvin Kuo/AP, File)

DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 10:46 p.m.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran receiver Michael Crabtree to a one-year contract.

The 31-year-old Crabtree is entering his 11th season and has played for San Francisco, Oakland and Baltimore after being drafted 10th overall out of Texas Tech. He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.

The team announced the deal on Monday night but did not disclose terms.

Crabtree will be part of an intriguing offense that includes No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, running back David Johnson and receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

Crabtree started all 16 games last season for Baltimore and had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cardinals extend contracts of Fitzgerald, Palmer
Cardinals sign receiver Byrd to one-year deal
NFL: Cardinals end painful season with loss to 49ers
Fitzy stays with Cardinals under 2-year deal
Arizona Cardinals sign first-round pick Josh Rosen

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries