Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
CAFMA assisting with response
Updated as of Wednesday, August 21, 2019 6:03 PM
UPDATE - 6 p.m.:
Updating the northbound and southbound closure points: Interstate 17 is closed in both directions due to a brush fire north of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The northbound closure is at milepost 252, Sunset Point. The southbound closure is at Highway 69. All traffic must exit the highway.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
UPDATE - 5:30 p.m.:
Interstate 17 is closed in both directions because of a brush fire north of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The northbound closure is at milepost 256, Badger Springs Road. The southbound closure is at Bloody Basin Road, milepost 259. All traffic must exit the highway.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Drivers should consider delaying travel or using alternate routes, such as highways 89 and 69 through Prescott or 260 and 87 through Payson.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
ORIGINAL POST:
Northbound Interstate 17 is temporarily closed near Sunset Point due to a brush fire.
The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews are responding to assist with the firefight.
Watch the Courier for updates.
