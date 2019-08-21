2019 Preview: Roughriders’ spikers hope to build on region runner-up finish

Two wins shy of qualifying for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament last fall, Yavapai College’s volleyball team lost to Arizona Western in the Region 1 championship Nov. 2 in Yuma, bringing its 2018 season to a dramatic end.

“Last season when we got down to Western, we were in their gym, which was not new for us – we had already traveled to Eastern [for a 3-2 regional semifinal victory Oct. 31] and beat them there at home, which was very cool,” sophomore middle blocker Lacie Tenney said from practice last week.

“But something I can take away from that [3-1 loss to Western] is that it’s not an easy thing getting to nationals. We need to come back and be prepared for those tough situations.”

For 2019, the Roughriders have six sophomore returnees and eight freshmen on their 14-player roster, and they plan on making a deeper run in the postseason. The season begins at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, versus Central Wyoming at the Snow College Invitational in Richfield, Utah.

“It has truly motivated this group of sophomores to work harder and to go farther this year,” Yavapai coach Zach Shaver said of the region finals loss. “They’ve taken the steps since then to do that.”

Five of the Roughriders’ first nine matches come against Top 16 teams that qualified for nationals, including defending national champion Southern Idaho at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Then, Yavapai plays host to the 13-team Dalton Overstreet Invite Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Aug. 31, at Walraven Gym in Prescott. Five teams scheduled for the Overstreet tournament reached nationals last season, including South Mountain Community College, Snow College (Utah), Laramie County (Wyoming), Monroe (N.Y.) and New Mexico Military.

“With this new group that we have, I believe that we can do it,” Tenney added about Yavapai improving on last year’s finish. “We have the strong mental mindset that we can go and do whatever needs to be done. I give us a good shot [in the ACCAC conference].

“We’re going to be right there in the mix, especially if we can stay healthy throughout the season. We could be in the top couple teams and then make a good late-season push.”

2019 ROUGHRIDERS

Returnees include outside hitter Zeleya Loop of Tucson, setter Pilar Daugherty of Las Cruces, New Mexico, outside hitter Annie Harte of Glendale, libero Brenda Gomez of Phoenix, Tenney of Mesa, and right-side hitter Lexi Cole of Clovis, New Mexico.

Redshirt freshman outside hitter Sylar Redd of Casa Grande is also back after missing all of last fall due to injury. Harte and Redd are the team’s co-captains.

“Everybody right now is stepping up to be a leader at different times in different capacities, so that’s good,” Shaver said. “Our offense is stronger right now; we’re really focusing on our defense.”

The freshman class is solid with passing, the serve/receive game and its defensive skills, Tenney said.

Freshman outside hitter Kennedy Wright of Cave Creek, Daugherty and Tenney, who was a second team all-conference player in 2018, should start with Harte up front. Freshman Alia Rasmussen of Pleasant Grove, Utah, has been competing with Daugherty as the starting setter.

“I like that our captains always take over whenever we need someone to just tell us we need to focus and stuff like that,” Wright said. “I like having someone be able to rely on to help us get through a drill or part of the practice.”

Last season, the Roughriders were close-knit on the court, but Tenney said their team chemistry wasn’t as strong as it is this year, both on and off the floor.

“We’re super close off the court, which really helps us on the court as well because we’re not afraid to talk to anyone and things like that,” Wright added.

After participating in summer workouts with assistant coach Jordan Bickett, Tenney said she’s better prepared for the fall. In 2018, Yavapai compiled a 19-9 record and an 8-5 mark in the ACCAC.

“I definitely hoped and thought we were going to be able to make it to nationals, especially after going to Eastern and beating them,” Tenney said. “I thought our winning streak was just going to continue on through Western and up through nationals. So, I was definitely disappointed when we went to Western and lost. But this is going to be very good this year.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.