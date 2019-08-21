OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 21
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2019 Preview: Diverse Embry-Riddle squad embarking on journey to Cal Pac glory
College Men's Soccer

Embry-Riddle soccer goalies Michael Serdynski, Alastair Stark and Lucas Marin take shots during practice Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Embry-Riddle soccer goalies Michael Serdynski, Alastair Stark and Lucas Marin take shots during practice Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jake Whitaker, For the Courier | jwhit8424
Originally Published: August 21, 2019 10:54 p.m.

The Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team returns for the 2019 season with a diverse and experienced team. With local players from Prescott and across the United States, accompanied by players from Spain, England, Ecuador, and other international locations, the team boasts an impressive international lineup. With Coach Dan Balaguero and most of the starting eleven returning from a respectable 12-7-1 (8-3 conference) season, the Eagles show remarkable potential for the season ahead.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

With most of the starting lineup returning, including All-Conference selections Simon Jensen (Defender), Marc Birkvald (Defender), and Jacob Baker (Midfielder), the Eagle’s are in prime positioning to continue the late-season success from last year. Winning five in a row and seven of their final nine before falling to Marymount in the California Pacific Conference finals, the team will be looking to carry the momentum from their second-half surge into the upcoming season.

“The goals for us are quite simple,” says Coach Balaguero, “We want to win the Cal Pac. We’ve gotten a little bit closer every year, so this year for sure we’re trying to win the conference, both the regular season and the tournament.” With Coach Balaguero entering his third season with the team, a veteran lineup, and some promising young talent, a conference championship and national appearance is a strong possibility for a talented Eagles squad.

STRONG ON BOTH SIDES

With so many key players returning for another season, the Eagles look to have plenty of talent and no weak-links on the offensive for defensive ends. With top scorers Jacob Baker and Mason Laaksonen, and assist-leader Chiedu Ikeme all returning to the team, expect an offense that will produce plenty of goals for Embry-Riddle.

All-Conference defenders Simon Jensen and Marc Birkvald are also returning to lead the team on the defensive end, joined by goalkeeper Alastair Stark protecting the net. With so much returning talent on both ends of the pitch, it appears that this team can only improve on what was already a strong previous season.

THE ROAD AHEAD

While an impressive season and a conference championship is well within reach, the path to get there won’t be without it’s challenges. Both of the first two games are on the road against competitive programs, and conference rivals Marymount and California-Merced both received national votes in the preseason poll.

The Eagles will also have to face off with two nationally ranked teams, No. 13 Southern Oregon and No. 22 Arizona Christian. The difficulty of the opponents are great, but with the talent this team has, all of them are beatable.

The difficult schedule may also provide plenty of preparation for a potential run in the national Tournament.

UP NEXT

Embry-Riddle (0-0, 0-0 Cal Pac) opens on the road against (RV) The Master’s University (0-0)Friday, Aug 23, at 1:30 pm

Jake Whitaker is a stringer for The Daily Courier. Contact him via email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview: Soaring in 2018? Embry-Riddle men’s soccer ready to roll with favorable schedule
Petersen’s OT goal sends Eagles to Saturday’s Cal Pac title match
Embry-Riddle women’s soccer blanks pesky Marymount, moves to 3-0 in Cal Pac
Eagles’ men’s, women’s soccer, volleyball eliminated in Cal Pac tournaments
Marymount blanks Embry-Riddle men’s soccer, wins 5th straight Cal Pac title

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries