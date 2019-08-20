VIPs at Glassford Hill Middle School honored for support of students, staff

Celebrated as Glassford Hill Middle School VIPs, three people were honored Tuesday, Aug. 13, by the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board for their skills and attributes. Glassford Hill Middle School (GHMS) hosted the school board meeting.

GHMS Principal Melissa Tannehill nominated Jasmine Navarro as the VIP certified staff, Todd Kelsey as VIP classified staff and Vince Moser as VIP volunteer.

Jasmine Navarro, Tannehill said, exemplifies the values of the school, students and staff: Growth, Harmony, Maturity and Self-Discipline. In her third year at GHMS, Navarro teaches two sections of seventh grade honors math, two sections of eighth grade Algebra 1 and an elective called Financial Literacy. In addition, she is available for tutoring and math support before and after school. Last spring’s Algebra 1 students had an 85% pass rate.

Tannehill said the math teacher is famous for hosting her popular Zombie Apocalypse Day where she teaches exponential growth and decay. “She has a cool environment,” Tannehill said. “She is not intimidating, and is incredibly organized.”

Also in his third year at GHMS, Todd Kelsey is a special education paraprofessional who, with his patience and good listening skills, often helps out with students having a “meltdown,” Tannehill said.

A former Emergency Medical Technician, Kelsey acquired skills needed to work with students with a wide variety of medical needs; occasionally, he steps in as nurse on call for the campus.

“Anything you need done on campus, Todd helps out. He is calming, positive, professional and kind,” the principal said.

VIP Volunteer Vince Moser supports GHMS teachers, staff and students in a variety of ways. Every month, he donates a gift card to the school’s staff of the month.

This past year, he hosted a teacher and staff appreciation luncheon on the campus. He also picks up sports pay-to-play fees for students in need.

“He has no ideas how much that helps our kids,” Tannehill said. “Their parents and the students are always humbled and overjoyed to know their child can play a sport they love and not have to shoulder the burden of how to pay for it.”

Moser’s business, Farmers Insurance in Prescott Valley, has adopted not only Glassford Hill Middle School but also Lake Valley Elementary School.