Resources for those needing a little extra help

Yavapai Outreach reaches out to pretty much all of Yavapai County offering help to those in need of housing, food, health care, employment and transportation. The organization hosts meetings in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Camp Verde and Cottonwood throughout the summer and fall for residents.

“Help with Housing and More” brought about seven or eight people to the Prescott Valley Public Library during the morning Monday, Aug. 12, where Bob Steward, Community Service officer with the town’s police department, and Naomi King, Outreach specialist with U.S. Vets were available with information and a list of multiple public agencies offering assistance.

Most of those who stopped in Monday were looking for resources other than housing, Steward said.

One person was behind on mortgage payments and would become homeless without help, King said, and another was looking for employment. An AmeriCorps worker visited and exchanged networking information.

Prescott Valley’s homeless population is more about doubling up with family and friends in apartments and houses, she said, although there are some people who camp out behind businesses.

Finding affordable housing is a big issue in an area where rentals are priced high and wages are low, both agreed. Not many people who work in this area can afford a two-bedroom apartment nearby that rents for $1,400 per month, King said.

Although there are many resources available, not everyone knows about them. And there is a gap in services because of a lack of coverage on the weekends. Local police and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office often respond to requests for services on Saturdays and Sundays, Steward said.

Yavapai Outreach will be offering one-to-one meetings into the fall months where people can come in to talk with someone from area agencies. No registration is needed. People interested in helping out in any way also can come to find out more.

“Not everyone in each specialty area is present, but we can refer people to places they can receive help or more information,” King said.

In Prescott Valley, the sessions take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, on the first floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

In Prescott, Yavapai Outreach is available from 12 to 2 p.m. on Fridays, Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25, at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Camp Verde’s meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon, Fridays, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11, in the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Lp Road.

Cottonwood hosts its meetings from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10, at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 South Sixth St.

For more information, call Naomi King at 928-583-7207.