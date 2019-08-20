OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 20
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Resident, chamber director propose repertory theater
Production planned for December

Pamela Marsh (Danielle Peterson) and Lizzie Parsons (Lizzy Tupper) share a conversation in Chino Valley High School’s production of “Aunt Tilly Goes to Town.” (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Pamela Marsh (Danielle Peterson) and Lizzie Parsons (Lizzy Tupper) share a conversation in Chino Valley High School’s production of “Aunt Tilly Goes to Town.” (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 9:38 p.m.

Sharing a quote from Mark Twain, Chino Valley resident Jeff Frohock stood alongside Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorette Brashear at the Chino Valley Town Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 to propose their idea for a repertory theater.

“I want to create a space for theater that exists outside the opportunities that exist in Prescott and Prescott Valley, Frohock said. “Within those two cities alone, there are about a dozen theaters. We have none. We deserve one.”

Frohock said he already has a production planned for Saturday, Dec.

photo

Lizzie Parsons (Lizzy Tupper, left) and Pamela Marsh (Danielle Peterson, right) hold Mervin Tucker (Jamison Shawver) down while Dr. Hattie Bing (Abbie Golden) hits him with a hammer. Shawver is in a dress for part of the show and also spends part of it in a barrel while in his underwear. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

14 called “Keep the Homefires Burning.” It’s a one-act western melodrama about the Christmas season, he said. He has the script and the date established with the Chino Valley High School once he proves he has a $1 million policy for liability, with auditions tentatively set for September and rehearsals in October, Frohock said.

Having established two theaters in Riverside, Calif., he said he can do the same thing to Chino Valley. Theaters can and have traditionally been beneficial to communities, he said.

“People who go to a theater event will go to dinner before or after and maybe have a cocktail or two before or after,” Frohock said. “We have restaurants in town that I think can always use extra business that flows naturally and organically from an event like a theater.”

A retired educator who taught acting, theater and film, he said he’s lived in Chino Valley for two years and last year served as a substitute teacher for Chino Valley Unified School District and Humboldt Unified School District. Part of what he’d like to do is be a resource for the new drama teacher at Chino Valley High School, Frohock said.

He also wants to attract theater supports in the quad-city area to a new and unique theater experience, he said.

There’s a need for growth for the town, Frohock said. No matter what anybody’s politics are, everybody wants to see the town be successful, he said.

It sounds like quite the challenge, said Mayor Darryl Croft, adding that he looks forward to buying tickets.

“I think it will benefit the town in the long run,” Croft said.

For more information about the endeavor, contact the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley's Christmas Cheer: December to Remember
Chino Valley Chamber director goes to school; local chamber served as good example
Chamber director looks forward to 2019
Town Council a goal for chamber director
Town, chamber unite for December to Remember

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries