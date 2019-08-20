Resident, chamber director propose repertory theater

Sharing a quote from Mark Twain, Chino Valley resident Jeff Frohock stood alongside Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lorette Brashear at the Chino Valley Town Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 to propose their idea for a repertory theater.

“I want to create a space for theater that exists outside the opportunities that exist in Prescott and Prescott Valley, Frohock said. “Within those two cities alone, there are about a dozen theaters. We have none. We deserve one.”

Frohock said he already has a production planned for Saturday, Dec.

14 called “Keep the Homefires Burning.” It’s a one-act western melodrama about the Christmas season, he said. He has the script and the date established with the Chino Valley High School once he proves he has a $1 million policy for liability, with auditions tentatively set for September and rehearsals in October, Frohock said.

Having established two theaters in Riverside, Calif., he said he can do the same thing to Chino Valley. Theaters can and have traditionally been beneficial to communities, he said.

“People who go to a theater event will go to dinner before or after and maybe have a cocktail or two before or after,” Frohock said. “We have restaurants in town that I think can always use extra business that flows naturally and organically from an event like a theater.”

A retired educator who taught acting, theater and film, he said he’s lived in Chino Valley for two years and last year served as a substitute teacher for Chino Valley Unified School District and Humboldt Unified School District. Part of what he’d like to do is be a resource for the new drama teacher at Chino Valley High School, Frohock said.

He also wants to attract theater supports in the quad-city area to a new and unique theater experience, he said.

There’s a need for growth for the town, Frohock said. No matter what anybody’s politics are, everybody wants to see the town be successful, he said.

It sounds like quite the challenge, said Mayor Darryl Croft, adding that he looks forward to buying tickets.

“I think it will benefit the town in the long run,” Croft said.

For more information about the endeavor, contact the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.