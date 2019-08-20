PV resident reports burglary in progress; response results in felony trespass arrest
Thanks to an alert Prescott Valley resident, a home burglary was thwarted Sunday night, Aug. 18.
The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) was notified of the possible crime in the 4500 block of Katie Circle East in Prescott Valley at about 8:40 p.m. that night, according to a PVPD news release. The caller reported seeing a man break a rear window and enter the home.
When officers arrived, they saw a light in the house being turned out, PVPD reported. The officers identified themselves and ordered anyone in the home to come out with hands up. A Hispanic man exited and identified himself as 33-year-old Jesus Bustamonte. He had lived in the home over two years ago and no longer had a door key, so he broke a window to enter the home.
To make sure the house was safe, a K9 officer used his K9 partner to search the building, PVPD reported. No other suspects were found.
Bustamonte was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail for criminal trespass (a felony) and criminal damage (a misdemeanor).
“It’s obvious that police officers cannot be everywhere at once,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “The only way to keep the community safe is for all citizens to report anything suspicious. ‘If you see something, say something’ is more than a motto or slogan; it’s a way of life. Interim Police Chief James Edelstein expresses much appreciation for the interaction between the residents and the police department.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Firefighters working to suppress Pemberton Fire; hosting community meeting Aug. 13
- Forest Service encouraging natural burn of Pemberton Fire
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: