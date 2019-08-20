PV Chamber delivers teacher bags to 81 educators
6 schools receive welcome bags
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce collected items, packed them into 81 bags and delivered the bags to teachers in six schools throughout town as a welcome gesture.
The schools receiving these bags are:
• Humboldt Unified School District, 47 bags, delivered July 22.
• Prescott Valley School, 10 bags, July 26.
• Park View Middle and Canyon View schools, 3 bags, July 30.
• Acorn Montesorri School, 5 bags, July 26.
• Pace Preparatory Academy, 5 bags, July 24.
• Franklin Phonetic, 5 bags, July 30.
• AAEC High School, 6 bags, July 25.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Sheridan Fire grows, Pemberton Fire dwindles
- Prescott Councilman to PSPRS: ‘We don’t trust you’
- Firefighters beginning aerial ignitions on Sheridan Fire
- Residents north of Highway 89A to get convenience store
- Wildfire hazard for Prescott is like Paradise, California
- Prescott Valley Police arrest man during undercover sex sting
- Van t-boned by emergency vehicle, rolls
- Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 69 crash identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Stranded motorist attacks good Samaritans; dies after falling off vehicle
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: