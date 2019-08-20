OFFERS
Tue, Aug. 20
PV Chamber delivers teacher bags to 81 educators
6 schools receive welcome bags

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 20, 2019 5:29 p.m.

photo

Courtesy

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce collected items, packed them into 81 bags and delivered the bags to teachers in six schools throughout town as a welcome gesture.

The schools receiving these bags are:

• Humboldt Unified School District, 47 bags, delivered July 22.

• Prescott Valley School, 10 bags, July 26.

• Park View Middle and Canyon View schools, 3 bags, July 30.

• Acorn Montesorri School, 5 bags, July 26.

• Pace Preparatory Academy, 5 bags, July 24.

• Franklin Phonetic, 5 bags, July 30.

• AAEC High School, 6 bags, July 25.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

