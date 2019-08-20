PV Chamber delivers teacher bags to 81 educators

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce collected items, packed them into 81 bags and delivered the bags to teachers in six schools throughout town as a welcome gesture.

The schools receiving these bags are:

• Humboldt Unified School District, 47 bags, delivered July 22.

• Prescott Valley School, 10 bags, July 26.

• Park View Middle and Canyon View schools, 3 bags, July 30.

• Acorn Montesorri School, 5 bags, July 26.

• Pace Preparatory Academy, 5 bags, July 24.

• Franklin Phonetic, 5 bags, July 30.

• AAEC High School, 6 bags, July 25.

